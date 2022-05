DALLAS – As the pandemic threat eases and people settle into a new normal, the biggest headwind for many companies is finding enough workers. Texas had 932,000 job openings in February, the most since the government began compiling such data over two decades ago. In addition, 400,000 Texans quit their jobs in February — not a record high, but not far from it.

