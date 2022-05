To the voters in the Canastota Central School District, I am proud to offer my personal endorsement of Scott Blanchard in the school board election on May 17th. While I was town supervisor of Lenox, I always worked hard to keep our town a great place to raise your kids. It’s important to me that we elect people that share that drive to help people, and people that will work to leave our town better for everyone than it was when they started. Our school board needs people with the energy, dedication, and experience to work together to make a program and a budget that will benefit our area to the utmost possible extent. I believe Scott Blanchard is the man for the job.

