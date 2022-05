Kim Kardashian testified Tuesday that she had no memory of making any attempt to kill the reality show that starred her brother Rob Kardashian and his former fiancée Blac Chyna. But she acknowledged demanding that Chyna be kept off of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians" after hearing Chyna had abused her brother. “I will not go into a toxic work environment,” Kardashian said of her refusal to work with Chyna. “On my own show, I have the power to do that.”Kardashian took the stand for an hour in a Los Angeles courtroom in a civil trial in which Chyna...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO