BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fun activities are happening across our region Sunday, May 1. A community fun run is taking place at Bombardier Park West Sunday. The Milton community is coming together to run, walk, or dance through a 5K in color. There will be various color stations set up along the path. Participants can take part in the race at their own pace. Whether that’s completing 1 mile or the whole 5K.Participants registering the day of must arrive by 10 a.m. The race starts at 11 a.m. Proceeds from the fun run will support field trips and enrichment programs for local students from PreK through 8th grade.

MILTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO