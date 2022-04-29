ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Holmes Confirms Romance With Musician Bobby Wooten III

By Nikki Schuster
 4 days ago
New love! Katie Holmes confirmed she's off the market thanks to her blossoming romance with musician Bobby Wooten III .

The Dawson's Creek alum, 43, debuted her new relationship in a steamy photo shoot for People magazine, where she was seen kissing and holding hands with her hunky beau, 33, while out and about in New York City.

The lovebirds — who have a ten-year age gap — locked lips in Central Park on Thursday, April 28, before they were joined by Holmes' mom, Kathy, which may have been a hint that they're in it for the long haul.

TOM CRUISE FLASHES A SMILE AFTER IT IS REVEALED THAT ONE OF HIS CHILDREN ALLEGEDLY KNOCKED OUT HIS FRONT TEETH

The outlet reported that after some major PDA moments on the city streets, Holmes and Wooten made their way to the Guggenheim Museum.

Aside from now being known for dating Tom Cruise 's ex-wife, Wooten, a Grammy-nominated composer, may also be recognized as the bassist in David Byrne 's "American Utopia."

Wooten marks the first man on Holmes' arm since her split from chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. in May 2021. The former flames were together for about eight months, but an insider spilled to the outlet that they began to fizzle out, saying: "Katie has a lot of big priorities in her life — she’s a single mom, her daughter [ Suri ] always comes first, and things were moving very fast."

The actress shares her 16-year-old daughter with the Mission Impossible star, whom she split from in 2012 after six years of marriage.

KYLIE JENNER, ZAC EFRON, BEYONCÉ & MORE CELEBRITIES REVEAL WHICH OF THEIR FAMOUS FEATURES THEY HATE

Holmes "ended up choosing work over him. It wasn’t a surprise, really," an OK! insider spilled last year of their break up, noting Holmes and Vitolo's romance was a rebound to help her get over the demise of her longtime, on-off relationship with Jamie Foxx .

After first linking up in early 2020, she and Vitolo quickly became inseparable and seemed to remain close after their split. In July 2021, Holmes congratulated her chef ex on their then-new film Almost A Year, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival that year.

And while the insider spilled Holmes swore off men back in October 2021, it's clear she's changed her mind after meeting the musician.

IN THIS ARTICLE
