Abraham Toro heads to Mariners' bench on Friday

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Marlins....

dodgerblue.com

Clayton Kershaw Surprised By Dodgers Fans After Passing Don Sutton On All-Time Strikeouts List

Clayton Kershaw had a historic performance Saturday night, but it came in a no-decision of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Kershaw entered his fourth start of the season needing only four strikeouts to overtake Don Sutton for the most in franchise history. Kershaw struck out one batter in each of the first four innings to accomplish the feat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB punishes Mets’ Buck Showalter, Yoan Lopez for Kyle Schwarber incident

The New York Mets will be without manager Buck Showalter for one game after the skipper was handed a one-game suspension following MLB’s ruling that Yoan Lopez intentionally threw at Kyle Schwarber during Monday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Anthony DiComo reports that Showalter has been disciplined with the one-game ban, while Lopez will be suspended for three games after he tried to hit Schwarber with a pitch during the NL East rivalry matchup on Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Albert Pujols batting fifth on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pujols will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Paul Goldschmidt moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pujols for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Breaking: Female Baseball Player Making History On Sunday

Kelsie Whitmore is making baseball history on Sunday. Per the Atlantic League’s official handle, “[Whitmore] will start in left field and bat ninth for the Staten Island FerryHawks today.” Noting, “Kelsie will become the first woman to start a game in Atlantic League history.”. The 23-year-old...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Spun

Look: Here’s The Fastest Pitch Of The MLB Season

The fastest pitch of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season was thrown on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley threw a 103 MPH fastball in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s the fastest pitch of the 2022 MLB regular season to date.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Kenta Maeda apologizes to Minnesota Twins for his presence

One could understand why Kenta Maeda would have wanted to be in the Minnesota Twins dugout. He is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, hoping to return to the roster in September. With the Twins in Tampa Bay while he is rehabbing in Florida, it made sense for Maeda to stop by to say hello.
MLB
The Spun

Mets Make Robinson Cano Decision: MLB World Reacts

The New York Mets have decided to release Robinson Cano from their major league roster. Cano was DFA’d on Monday (designated for assignment) to bring the roster down to 26 players. Pitcher Yoan Lopez was also sent to Triple-A following Sunday’s game against the Phillies. This move shouldn’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting for Braves Monday versus Mets

The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Contreras will take Monday afternoon off while Travis d'Arnaud returns to the lineup behind home plate and bats sixth in the rotation. Contreras is batting just .182 so far this season...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman (hip) held out of St. Louis lineup Monday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman (hip) is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Edman exited Sunday's 7-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks with a sore left hip flexor and is considered day-to-day, but he was due for a day off after starting each of the Cardinals' first 21 games. Harrison Bader is covering the leadoff role on Monday, while Brendan Donovan is replacing Edman on second base and batting ninth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Cubs' Michael Hermosillo on bench Sunday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hermosillo went 0-for-3 and struck out three times in Saturday's loss to the Brewers. He is returning to the bench for Sunday's game, while Jason Heyward is back in center field and hitting sixth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals lineup Monday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Pujols started two of the last three games for the Cardinals, but he's yielding first base duties to Paul Goldschmidt on Monday afternoon. Goldschmidt is hitting second and Harrison Bader is batting leadoff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jon Berti sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Miami Marlins did not include Jon Berti in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Berti will catch a breather Monday while Jazz Chisholm rejoins the starters at second base and bats leadoff against Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen. The 32-year-old is off to a fantastic start this...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Sean Murphy catching for Oakland on Sunday

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Murphy will catch for right-hander James Kaprielian on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. Austin Allen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Murphy for 9.3 FanDuel points on...
OAKLAND, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Several veterans on minor league deals have opt-out on Sunday

The latest collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association is rife with contractual intricacies, as one would expect. MLBTR has confirmed that one of the new wrinkles set forth in this latest agreement stipulates that any Article XX(B) free agent — that is, a player with at least six years of service time who finished the prior season on a big league roster or injured list — who signs a minor league contract will have three uniform opt-out dates in his contract, so long as that minor league deal is signed 10 days prior to Opening Day. Those opt-out dates are five days before the start of the regular season, May 1 and June 1.
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

David Peralta powers Diamondbacks to victory over Marlins

EditorsNote: 12th graf, clarify play by play; smaller changes elsewhere. David Peralta went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Ex-Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen (1-0) earned the win in his first time facing his...
PHOENIX, AZ

