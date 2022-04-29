ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU Tech to honor William Benn, Vietnam veteran, and grant posthumous degree during commencement ceremony

By WVDN
 4 days ago

West Virginia Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) will be honoring a former student and Vietnam veteran at their commencement ceremony in May. William "Bill" Benn died while serving in Vietnam on a hiatus from his studies in civil engineering at Tech. Benn’s siblings and several family members will travel from their home in New Jersey to accept the degree on his behalf.

Benn made the journey from his hometown of Lakewood, New Jersey to Montgomery, West Virginia in the 1960s. He came to WVU Tech through the suggestion of an alumnus, Edwin Brandt, who was his physical education teacher in high school. Brandt was a former Tech football player and encouraged him to enroll at Tech. Benn came to Tech from a tight-knit, blue-collar family with five siblings. His siblings recalled him taking the train from New Jersey to rural West Virginia.

“He had fond memories of Tech and his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon,” says Jerry Benn, one of William’s brothers.

“He would tell stories of pledging and the social life [on campus]. He was more of an outdoor person and liked the rural environment,” says Jerry.

While a student, Benn worked part-time at the West Virginia Department of Transportation. He was only a few semesters short of graduating when he ran out of funding for school and decided to work full-time to save money. According to Benn’s family, he planned to work for a year and then go back to finish his degree. It was during this time Benn was drafted for the ongoing war in Vietnam.

“When he dropped out, he lost his student deferment from the draft and received his notice to report for a pre-induction physical in June 1968. He did not want to get drafted into the Army, so he approached the Air Force and Navy for possible enlistment but did not want to serve the required four years. The Marines told him their enlistments were only three years, and he would most likely get assigned to a job related to his major, possibly on a surveying team. Instead, he was assigned to the infantry and sent to Vietnam in March 1969 after his training,” explained another of Benn’s brothers, Vincent.

Private First-Class Benn was in the Marine Corps from September 1968 to June 1969. Tragically, Benn was killed in Vietnam on June 6, 1969, before he could finish his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. Benn was on active duty for less than a year and only in Vietnam a couple of months before his death.

Vincent recalls the circumstances around his brother’s short time in Vietnam.

He explained William was serving as a fire team leader at the time of his death. His unit (H Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division) was operating in the Quang Tri province. On the night of June 5 into the morning of June 6, his unit came under a mortar attack by the North Vietnamese Army. The attack continued throughout the night.

“A few years ago, I spoke with Larry Imus, his platoon sergeant, about that night. Larry said of the two tours he served, that night was the worst. Of the seven marines killed in Vietnam that day, five were in Bill’s platoon. A few days later, the Air Force conducted B-52 strikes in the area and destroyed the North Vietnamese army units. Three weeks later, it was announced his regiment was pulling out of Vietnam,” he said.

How Benn’s story came to reach the attention of the Tech community is serendipitous. Benn’s youngest sister, Rita Benn Yhlen, was working in central Florida at Holmes Regional Medical Center where she met Rachael Hatfield, the sister of another WVU Tech alumnus, Dean Hatfield (’81). After talking, they realized they both had brothers who had attended Tech, majored in civil engineering and were part of the same fraternity. Rachael relayed the coincidence to one of her brothers and soon reached the administration at WVU Tech. Tech quickly started the process to award Benn his degree after hearing his story.

“We are so blessed to be able to honor William Benn and present the Benn family with the diploma that their brother worked so hard for. We are grateful to be able to recognize William for his time as a Golden Bear and for his service to our country,” shared Campus President Carolyn Long.

Jerry Benn, another brother, described Bill as someone who was a doer and worked hard.

“He had a strong work ethic and was demanding of himself and others. He was always encouraging and pushing people to accomplish their goals. He was a person who would act rather than avoid what needed to be done. To this day, his classmates from high school remember him as inspirational and set a great example for others. Bill was also known for his sense of humor and springing practical jokes on people,” said Jerry.

Tom Benn, another brother of Bill’s, echoes Jerry’s sentiment.

“I remember Bill as a determined and talented young man with a clever wit and was a skillful artist. This honor means a lot to me personally. I am a Vietnam veteran myself,” he said.

“Bill loved the hills and mountains of West Virginia, loved Tech and loved being a Sig Ep. He would have been very proud to be honored this way. We are very grateful that Tech has helped us keep his memory alive,” said Vincent.

“This is an honor I am sure he would humbly approve of,” adds Tom.

WVU Tech’s commencement ceremony will be Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

The post WVU Tech to honor William Benn, Vietnam veteran, and grant posthumous degree during commencement ceremony appeared first on The Hinton News .

Meet your candidate: Megan Harvey

Megan (Mann) Harvey is a 2022 candidate for the Summers County Board of Education. She is the VP of HR & Staff Development for both PracticeLink and MountainPlex Properties, based in Hinton. Megan is a graduate of Summers County High School and earned a BS in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Concord University. With nearly 17 years experience in human resource management and employee relations, Megan is skilled in leadership, team building, and strategic planning. Her supervisor and colleagues characterize her as a conscientious individual who is careful and deliberate in her decision-making. She leverages best practices...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
$100K scholarship gift to aid first-generation students at the School of Pharmacy

First-generation students at the West Virginia University School of Pharmacy will benefit from a $100,000 scholarship gift from a WVU alumna and her husband. The Janice M. and Paul R. Carpenter Endowed Scholarship will be awarded to first-year Doctor of Pharmacy students with financial need, with preference for those who are the first in their family to pursue a health sciences degree and/or college education. Originally from White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, Dr. Janice Carpenter was the first in her family to go to college. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy in 1992 and her Doctor of Pharmacy degree...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
'A Seat for You' campaign at Concord University offering opportunities to leave a legacy

ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University is calling on alumni, donors and friends to leave a lasting legacy by naming a seat in the Alexander Fine Arts Center Main Theatre. Supporting the A Seat For U campaign is a generous act of philanthropy that will enhance one of the most public spaces on the Athens campus. The Main Theatre plays host to a variety of events, performances and traditions enjoyed by many. Individuals, families, businesses and organizations may purchase seats for $350 each. Special naming opportunities are available for the Main Theatre including the front row and second row of theatre seats. Plans...
ATHENS, WV
WVU student selected to present Alzheimer's research to members of Congress

Eyes are often said to be windows to the soul; however, for one West Virginia University student, they are windows to the brain and a key tool in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Rachel McNeel, a chemistry major in the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences, recently identified early metabolic changes caused by the disease in the eyes and brain which is an important step toward early detection. The Honors College student and Beckley native will present her findings virtually to members of Congress during Posters on the Hill April 26-27. Sponsored by the Council on Undergraduate Research, the event features the most...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

City of Bluefield ventures into food truck incubator program

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One program in Mercer County wants to set up aspiring cooks and chefs with the chance to own their own food truck one day. The food truck incubator is a program in Bluefield where participants can take self-paced classes. Once they pass the class, they have the chance to test out their menus […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WLU Department of Biological Sciences Donates Plants to Church Garden

WEST LIBERTY, (W.Va.)— West Liberty University’s biology professors and students are well-acquainted with the greenhouse attached to the Arnett Hall of Natural Sciences. Typically, students in the Bio Club grow vegetables and/or flowers to grow and learn about plants and then sell them to campus just before commencement. Recently though, things changed a bit as Dr. Roger Seeber got involved in growing plants from seeds that will be planted in the Covenant Community Garden, a garden grown by members of the C3 Church that serves those in need. “For about 14 years the C3 Church has had a food garden, last year...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
Metro News

As VA considers changes in West Virginia, Weld says more could be done to attract vets

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Senator Ryan Weld says proposals being discussed by the Veterans Administration that would change care options for veterans in West Virginia should be challenged. Weld, R-Brooke, and fellow state lawmakers heard those proposals in detail from state Department of Veterans Assistant Secretary Ted Diaz during...
Government Technology

West Virginia Lawmakers Work to Bring Hydrogen Hub to State

(TNS) — West Virginia's four legislative leaders joined the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition on Thursday, adding their voices to those working to bring a hub to West Virginia. The U.S. Department of Energy aims to establish four regional hydrogen hubs using Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act money, and...
City National Bank honored by J.D. Power with customer satisfaction award for fourth time in five years

Charleston, (W.Va.) — City National Bank received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, claiming the top honor in its region for the fourth time in five years. City scored higher than all other banks in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. “Providing exceptional personal service is of utmost importance at City – in our branches, through our digital banking channels and in our call center,” said President and CEO Skip Hageboeck. “Hearing that our customers are satisfied with the service they receive is the most...
CHARLESTON, WV
NRGRDA Brings Allison Smith on Team to Handle Grants

Beckley, (W.Va.) – Allison Smith is joining the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) team as Grants and Impact Manager. Smith, who earned her BA in English and Master of Public Administration degree from West Virginia University, will manage grant seeking, writing, tracking, and reporting for NRGRDA in addition to annual impact reporting. “Allison is a welcome addition, as NRGRDA’s economic development efforts in Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers counties are in high gear,” said Jina Belcher, NRGRDA’s executive director. “Allison’s impressive experience in community building, planning, and grants will greatly benefit our efforts within our cities, counties and partnering...
BECKLEY, WV
WBOY 12 News

LIST: WV Counties with the most food insecure children

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.” But West […]
WVNS

Exceptional Youth Emergency Shelter looking to expand

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Did you know there is a an Exceptional Youth Emergency Shelter in Southern West Virginia? This shelter provides care to kids seven to 18-years-old, with an IQ below 70, Axis II Diagnosis or Autism.Over the last four years, the shelter has helped 45 children and they hope to increase that number […]
DANIELS, WV
