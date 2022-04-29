Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer suspended for 2 seasons without pay over assault allegations

LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) - Major League Baseball suspended Dodger pitcher Trevor Bauer Friday for two entire seasons — or 324 games — without pay over what it determined were violations of the league's sexual assault and domestic violence policies.

Bauer quickly responded and denied any violations. He said he would appeal the league's decision.

The disciplinary action stems from a woman's accusations of Bauer abusing her during several intimate, sexual encounters.

"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league's domestic violence & sexual assault policy," Bauer posted to his Twitter page. "I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings."

Bauer has been on administrative leave since last July, when the woman came forward and alleged that Bauer battered her during a pair of violent sexual encounters. A judge initially issued a temporary restraining order against Cy Young Award winner, but later declined to extend the order, ruling after an extensive hearing that Bauer and the woman engaged in rough sex within boundaries that the woman herself helped determine.

The District Attorney's Office also declined to pursue any charges in the case.

Two years is a fairly unprecedented length for a suspension. Bauer avoided criminal charges, but the league, obviously, still could suspend him.

MLB announced the suspension for Bauer in a brief statement, saying he was being suspended for 324 games, the equivalent of two seasons, effective immediately. The commissioner's office said it would not comment on the case further.

The Dodgers released a statement acknowledging the suspension, but refrained from commenting further until Bauer’s appeal had been decided upon. Bauer signed a three-year deal with the Dodgers prior to the 2021 campaign, but has made just 17 appearances for them.

"The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault," according to the team. "We've cooperated fully with MLB's investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, and the commissioner's enforcement of the policy. We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the commissioner's decision. Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete."

Ordinarily, the league and offending player will reach a settlement on a punishment, thus avoiding an appeal. Bauer has maintained his innocence throughout the process, and that continues to be the case as he pursues an appeal.

A timeline on an appeal decision is not clear. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said that time served already by Bauer will not factor into the suspension.

The City News Service and Audacy's Logan Mullen contributed to this report.