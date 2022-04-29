ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haltom City police looking for suspects who threatened students

By Iris Bekker
 4 days ago

HALTOM CITY (1080 KRLD)- Haltom City Police are looking for the people who threatened two students walking to school Friday morning.

Police say it happened around 6:20 a.m. near North Oaks Middle School. Police say the men stopped along Glenview Dr and threatened the kids. The students made it to school okay, and the school staff called 911.

Police say there is no threat to the school or students at this time. The students told police several Hispanic males were driving a lowered white truck with black racing stripes.

Police did see a similar vehicle on video and said it may be silver. Please reach out to Haltom City police if you have any information.

22H12472 Threat We are currently working on an incident that occurred at 6:22am near North Oaks Middle School. The...

Posted by Haltom City Police Department on Friday, April 29, 2022

