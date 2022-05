Crush is a teen romantic comedy that has a light feel to it while still managing to address deeper issues. Paige (Rowan Blanchard) is an aspiring artist forced to join her high school track team. She uses this as an opportunity to get closer to her crush. Instead, she finds herself drawn to someone else. The film is a queer rom-com that does things entirely different. Crush is not a coming out story or about becoming comfortable with one’s sexuality. On the contrary, everyone is comfortable with themselves and their classmates. This allows the humor to move to the forefront.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO