Ask the Expert: What's the latest on Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

The U.S. looks to send more aid to Ukraine. Within the next two days, the Ukrainians will have Howitzers, Phoenix Ghost drones, and mobile radar systems. The Russians keep hitting targets in Kyiv and other important re-supply targets.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people were evacuated out of one Ukrainian town to the city of Kharkiv, because of the Russian occupation

On Friday's Ask The Expert, Ralph Carter joined David Rancken and Kristin Diaz in the KRLD Zoom Room. He's a professor of international relations, foreign policy, and Russian politics at TCU.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram