Ask the Expert: What's the latest on Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

By Kristin Diaz, David Rancken
 4 days ago

The U.S. looks to send more aid to Ukraine. Within the next two days, the Ukrainians will have Howitzers, Phoenix Ghost drones, and mobile radar systems. The Russians keep hitting targets in Kyiv and other important re-supply targets.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people were evacuated out of one Ukrainian town to the city of Kharkiv, because of the Russian occupation

On Friday's Ask The Expert, Ralph Carter joined David Rancken and Kristin Diaz in the KRLD Zoom Room. He's a professor of international relations, foreign policy, and Russian politics at TCU.

americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
AOL Corp

Philosopher known as 'Putin's brain' says Russia needs to escalate Ukraine war

WASHINGTON — The ultranationalist Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, commonly referred to as “Putin’s brain” for his influence within the Kremlin, said earlier this week that the Russian military retreat from Kyiv was a “temporary situation” and predicted that after a regrouping, a broader campaign across Ukraine could commence again.
