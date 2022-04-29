ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Amazing Brunch Spots That Come With A Side Of Gorgeous Scenery

By Ashlyn Davis
Ah, spring! The brief and beautiful phase of the year when we can bronze under the California sunshine without being completely scorched while inhaling the sweet scents of blooms decorating the city. So what does one do in the town when the weather is perfect, and your hunger is ravenous? Why, an al fresco brunch, of course.

This essential activity entails soaking up that vitamin D in the sunshine, loading up on vitamin C with bubbly mimosas, and filling up anything from waffles to breakfast burritos . Whether you prefer it with a side of panoramic views or the waves crashing on the shores below, you’ll find something to satisfy your eyes and palate.

1. Fia, Santa Monica

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnIw7_0fOROAD500
Credit: Fia / Meta

Fia is a gorgeous oasis located in a hidden garden in the heart of Santa Monica with a menu as lush as the setting. It’s easy to find yourself sipping on pre-dinner libations and feasting on seasonal offerings until the fairy lights begin to twinkle for evening service. You’ll find an all-inclusive $49 brunch menu conjured up by celebrated Chef Brendan Collins, which includes a basket of pastries and tons of delicious options like the Black Truffle Cheesy Scramble Bourbon Bacon Jam. There are also classics like shakshuka, Belgian waffles, and loco moco to accompany the bottomless mimosas.

Location: 2454 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA

Website

2. République, Mid City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGgIL_0fOROAD500
Credit: @republiquecafebakery / IG

Republique, owned by chefs Walter and Margarita Manzke, could be considered the brunch cathedral of Los Angeles. It makes every brunch hitlist and occupies the stunning historic building that legendary actor Charlie Chaplin constructed. While the interior space is undeniably the most significant wow factor,  you can also indulge in their French-inspired brunch menu on the new patio. If you can’t decide between the lobster omelet, potato pancakes, and Croque Madame, you can’t go wrong with the perfect pastries or a simple french butter on toast.

Location: 624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Website

3. Malibu Farm Pier Cafe, Malibu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310nuG_0fOROAD500
@laraleggero / IG

Perched at the end of the Malibu pier, this gorgeous laid-back cafe brings the countryside to the coast with a side of an unbeatable ocean breeze. Treat yourself to the delicious views and drool-worthy plates filled with beautiful, seasonal produce. Here the season is celebrated as a wholesome meal. The sun kisses your skin and salty Pacific air.

Location: 23000 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265

Website

4. Bacari, Silver Lake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQVPo_0fOROAD500
Credit: Bacari / Meta

Hang out at what’s easily Silver Lake’s most stunning outdoor patio, dine on eclectic plates like the shakshouka or salatim, and make the most of the bottomless breakfast libations. You can sip away on mimosas, bellinis, spiked sangria, or Bloody Marys until the twinkling fairy lights illuminate this lunch haven.

Location: 3626 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Find out more details here .

5. Beverly Hills Polo Lounge, Beverly hills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gQSx_0fOROAD500
Credit: Beverly Hills Polo Lounge / Google Maps

This Hollywood haven is an iconic spot that never fails to impress when it comes to quality and charming, old-world glamor. Sip on classic cocktails and dine on eggs benedict amongst the swaying palm trees and bougainvillea cascading from every corner.

Location: 9641 Sunset Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Website

6. Lady Byrd Cafe, Echo Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186i3X_0fOROAD500

Find a spot in a cute greenhouse in Lady Byrd’s dreamy outdoor setting where you can enjoy delicious farm-to-table brunches all day long. This Echo Park oasis offers a long list of eggs, salmon, and additions like avocado with the options of vegan substitutes. But you can’t go wrong with the lemon ricotta pancakes with homemade jam, whipped cream, and honey.

Location: 2100 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Website

7. CARA Hotel, Los Feliz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgsEH_0fOROAD500
Credit: Cara Hotel

If you like to enjoy your eggs in what feels like an exotic escape, then the Cara hotel’s jaw-dropping patio is the place to come. Take a seat in the courtyard alongside a sparkling aqua pool and treat yourself to a mini staycation (even if it only lasts for brunch). With menus centered around seasonal, you could be enjoying the Spring Kale and Endive Salad or warm banana bread with Valhrona chocolate and walnuts this month and something completely new the next.

Location: 1730 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Find out more here.

8. The Trails, Griffith Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5Oxs_0fOROAD500
Credit: Holt Elliott / Google Maps

Humble and wholesome eats at the bottom of the iconic hiker’s paradise of Griffith Park. Sit amongst the foliage and fairy lights before you hike to the Art Deco observatory or the Hollywood Sign, where you can take in the arresting views.

Location: 2333 Fern Dell Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068, United States

9. Hornblower Cruises, Newport Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461N1w_0fOROAD500
Credit: Reynier Carl / Unsplash

If you’re looking to depart from your usual outdoor brunch in L.A., then allow us to turn your attention to this luxurious champagne cruise from Newport Beach. There’ll be live jazz, sweeping ocean views, free-flowing bubbly, and a tasty brunch buffet to feast on.

Find all the details here .

