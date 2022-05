Special Spring Hunting Opportunities Provided for Hunters with Disabilities on Ohio’s State ForestsOhio State Police. Pike State Forest and Blue Rock State Forest were the settings for two recent special hunts organized for disabled hunters to enjoy the outdoors while hunting for wild turkey. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry hosts these hunts annually in Pike and Muskingum counties.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO