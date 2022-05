Biogen's CEO Michel Vounatsos is resigning. He will continue leading the company until it appoints his successor, Biogen said May 3. Mr. Vounatsos has served as Biogen's CEO since 2017. His departure comes as the company navigates a path forward after its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm failed to become the blockbuster drug it had hoped, The Wall Street Journal reports. CMS in April finalized its coverage plan for Aduhelm, ruling Medicare would only cover the drug for patients enrolled in clinical trials. Aduhelm's rollout has faced a tumultuous path, with criticism of its high cost, severe potential side effects and conflicting trial results over its effectiveness.

