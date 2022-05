The last few years (and really the last few decades) have seen an increasingly hostile environment for reproductive rights in the United States. Just under 50 years after we first saw Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that made abortion legal and the right to privacy the law of the land, leaked documents from the current court obtained by Politico on Monday night revealed what appears to be a preliminary draft of an opinion that would reverse the decision.

LAW ・ 26 MINUTES AGO