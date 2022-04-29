Cedar City announces new water irrigation restrictions

CEDAR CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The Cedar City Council is calling upon its residents to lessen their water usage through the city’s new approved Voluntary Water Irrigation Restriction Schedule .

According to the representatives of Cedar City, the schedule varies based on house address.

A format of the new Voluntary Water Irrigation Restriction Schedule is laid out below:

• Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays – Even-numbered addresses shall water before 8:00 a.m.

and after 6:00 p.m.

• Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays – Odd-numbered addresses shall water before 8:00 a.m.

and after 6:00 p.m.

• No irrigation on Sundays

This effort is an attempt to combat the upcoming dry summer months.

This new schedule applies to everyone in the area using culinary water and is effective immediately through Sept. 30 of 2022. Certain exemptions can be made for public facilities, individuals who use secondary water for irrigation purposes, and those within two weeks from the date of planting new sod or seed. Requests for exemptions can be made through the Water Division by calling (435) 586-2968.

“Our community is known for coming together when times are tough,” said Cedar City Water Division Superintendent, Robbie Mitchell. “We are looking for voluntary participation in this effort to conserve water on your scheduled day, which will give our basins more time to fill up every week.”

For more information on water restrictions, conservation efforts, and the upcoming rate increase, click here .

