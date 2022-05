This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can't beat the Jamaican Queen's authenticity. This food truck is a hidden gem. If you're hungry for the best Jamaican food in Memphis, you have come to the right place. It's a classic creole experience, with rich dishes and fantastic recipes. The menu is packed with authentic delights like Curry chicken, Jerk chicken, Jerk pork, Oxtail, Red snapper soup and Much more. If you can't decide what to get, get the Jamaica sampler platter.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO