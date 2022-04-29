Four St. Francis Football Players Sign to Play in College

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis held a signing day for 11 student-athletes this week, including four of the Gladiators’ football players.

Three of them will continue playing football together at Alma next year. Josh Groves, Hunter Alpers and Brice Kempf will be teammates at the next level and they’re excited for the upcoming journey together.

“I’ve been dreaming of this since I started playing football my sophomore year, and I finally accomplished it,” Groves said. “Now I got to play four more years.”

“It make it feel more like home having two other teammates with me,” Alpers added.

They also join former Mitch Westman on the Scots’ roster.

“I’m not as nervous going into it because I know that I got people going with me and that if I need something, they’re there to help me. But also that if they need anything, I’m there to help them,” Kempf said.

Meanwhile, Gabe Olivier will compete against his high school teammates, as he signed to play football at Kalamazoo College. He said playing college football has always been a dream of his.

I remember being a freshman, a sophomore, sitting up in the stands, watching the seniors sign and waiting like, ‘This can be me someday,'” Olivier said.

Kalamazoo is scheduled to play Alma for its homecoming game on Oct. 22.