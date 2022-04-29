ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

Case of bird flu confirmed in Cache County

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6gGH_0fORJOfs00

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An additional case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been discovered in Cache County on Thursday.

Officials say the case was discovered at the Zootah facility in Logan by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) officials.

“The owners of Zootah notified our office of the infected bird immediately,” said Utah State Veterinarian Dr. Dean Taylor. “They have worked closely with our office on their response plan and on implementing proper quarantine measures at their zoo.”

NEW: First U.S. human case of Human Avian influenza reported

Officials say the facility is now closed after the case was confirmed and remains under a state-ordered quarantine procedure.

UDAF says the affected birds are “captive wildlife and not poultry.” Officials are working alongside zoo owners to create a specialized response plan with hopes to avoid depopulation at this time.

Utah bird owners are urged to continually monitor their birds for signs and symptoms of potential avian influenza infection.

“Symptoms include high death loss among flocks, nasal discharge, decreased appetite or water consumption, and lack of coordination in birds,” says UDAF.

CLOSER LOOK: Do you really need to put your bird feeder away to stop avian flu?

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern.

Recently, the first case of human bird flu infection was confirmed in a Colorado prison. Officials say the infected man had been in a prerelease program focusing on removing chickens from an infected farm.

“Anyone involved with poultry production from the small backyard to the large commercial producer should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds,” says UDAF.

To check out additional USDA resources and tips for flock owners, click here.

