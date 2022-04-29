ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forbes Travel Guide names country’s best restaurants for 2022

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
(NEXSTAR) – Because today’s “luxury guest” demands it, the Forbes Travel Guide has revealed its exhaustive list of the country’s top restaurants, hotels and spas as part of its 2022 Star Awards.

This year’s list includes more than 700 venues in the U.S. alone, each having earned a five-star, four-star, or “recommended” rating from the independent reviewers at the Forbes Travel Guide.

“Through our exacting and independent evaluation process, these award-winning properties all have raised the guest experience bar with an emphasis on what matters most to today’s luxury guest,” said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, in a press release issued earlier this week.

Yelp reveals list of most popular restaurants. How many have you tried?

Among this year’s honorees , the Forbes Travel Guide recognized luxury properties and eateries in dozens of states. Some locations, however, were home to a far greater number of award-winners than others: California, specifically, has more five-star restaurants (nine), hotels (18) and spas (12) than any other state, while New York City boasts more five-star restaurants (six) and hotels (11) than any other city in the U.S.

Nevada and Florida also fared well on the 2022 list, with several five-star hotels and eateries in the former, and plenty of five-star spas and hotels in the latter.

The Inn at Little Washington, a D.C.-area restaurant, also earned a special shout-out for maintaining its five-star rating for 32 straight years.

The most popular burrito spot in each state, according to Google

The annual Star Awards from the Forbes Travel Guide are based on the ratings and reviews of Forbes’ global team of anonymous “inspectors,” according to the publication. Five-star reviews are reserved for “outstanding” properties, while four-star reviews indicate “exceptional” experiences. “Recommended” properties are described as being consistently “excellent.”

Forbes first adopted its five-star rating system in 1954 for the then-Mobil Travel Guide.

A complete list of the 2022 Star Award honorees, including international properties, can be found at the Forbes Travel Guide’s website.

