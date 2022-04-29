ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico says discussed Central America investments with Biden to curb migration

 4 days ago
MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed investments in Central America to curb migration from the region, Mexico's foreign minister said on Friday following a call between the two leaders.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter that Lopez Obrador and Biden also discussed the Summit of the Americas, set to take place in Los Angeles in June.

Lopez Obrador announced earlier Friday that Ebrard would visit Washington on Monday to continue talks between the two countries.

Reporting by Kylie Madry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

