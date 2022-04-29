ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, IN

Fire heavily damages Indiana town’s Depression-era gymnasium

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HOPE, Ind. (AP) — A fire heavily damaged a south-central Indiana town’s former gymnasium that was built by a Great Depression-era public works program, officials said.

Firefighters used two aerial trucks late Wednesday and early Thursday to pour water onto the old gym building in the the Bartholomew County town of Hope. But the building suffered significant damage, Hope Volunteer Fire Chief Chad Emmert told The Republic.

Damage estimates will be difficult to determine because the old gym, located next to the Hope Community Center, was in a state of disrepair prior to the fire, Emmert said.

“The stage inside the gym had already partially collapsed,” he said. “There were also a lot of leaks throughout the entire structure.”

The building has served no purpose for about 12 to 13 years, said Community Center of Hope Executive Director Chelsea Warriner said.

The gym was built in 1938 as a project of the Depression-era Works Progress Administration and originally had a seating capacity of 1,200.

The building became the permanent home for the local high school basketball team, which had been playing in the Petersville and Taylorsville gyms. It also also had a stage for drama productions and other school and community events.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hope, IN
City
Taylorsville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Inn closed and called a public nuisance; Owner responds

On Tuesday, Wheeling Council declared the Wheeling Inn a public nuisance. The vote went 5-1 with City of Wheeling Vice Mayor and councilman Chad Thalman as the only no vote. There will be a public hearing set for June 9 and the Wheeling Inn will stay closed until that date. Wheeling Council said employees will continue to keep their jobs.
WHEELING, WV
The Associated Press

RV dealer show returning to Elkhart after two-year break

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A recreational vehicle show will return this year to Elkhart in northern Indiana after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three of the largest RV manufacturers — Thor Industries, Forest River and Winnebago Industries — confirmed they will proceed with the four-day show beginning Sept. 26, the South Bend Tribune reported Wednesday.
ELKHART, IN
The Associated Press

Illinois, Wisconsin women charged with hiding man’s death

RICHMOND, Ill. (AP) — Two women have been charged with concealing a death after police in suburban Chicago found the body of a dead man at a conservation area. A 43-year-old Genoa City, Wisconsin, woman and a 24-year-old Richmond, Illinois, woman each were charged with concealment of a death, a criminal complaint filed Monday in McHenry County said.
RICHMOND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Depression#Accident#Ap#The Hope Community Center#Community Center Of Hope
The Associated Press

Early morning gunfire in Ohio city kills 1, wounds 4

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an early morning shooting in Ohio killed one person and wounded four others. Springfield police said officers responded to multiple calls about shots fired on the city’s south side shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday. They found three women and two men in their 20s wounded, police said.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
The Associated Press

Kentucky officer shot while investigating suspicious person

FLATWOODS, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer was hospitalized Monday after being shot while investigating a report of a suspicious person near a home, authorities said. The Flatwoods police officer was shot in the neck when he approached a suspect at Bayberry Townhomes, Kentucky State Police spokesperson Shane Goodall told news outlets. He was in stable condition after having emergency surgery.
FLATWOODS, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

879K+
Followers
427K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy