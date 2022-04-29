ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver home called ‘a total disaster’ goes for $429,000

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver’s housing market is so hot right now that even a house described as “one of the worst” on the market is selling far above the asking price.

A real estate listing for 3301 S. Glencoe St. was posted on Coldwell Banker Homes 22 days ago.

It’s a three-bedroom home spanning 1,300 square feet with one full and one partial bathroom. It also has a two-car garage.

10 reasons why people might want to live in Colorado

It’s listed for $429,000, and a sale is pending.

But here’s the kicker: The home is described in the listing as a “disaster.”

“This house is a total disaster! Sold ‘as is’ including all the ‘stuff’ on the property. A great garage, however. You need to bring your imagination. One of the worst properties on the market,” according to the listing.

Photos of the property showcase a garage covered in stains and multiple colors of paint. The home itself is filled with stained walls, trash, and random furniture and boxes. The yard is also covered with random furniture, boxes, and piles of stuff.

See photos of the home here

In September 2000, the home sold for $182,900. Nearly 20 years later, it’s pending a sale of nearly a quarter-million dollars more.

In March, Denver buyers paid an average of 105.8% of the asking price , the highest ever recorded.

It’s one of the reasons some people have said they’re leaving Colorado altogether .

