Citi Bike expanding NYC fleet with upgraded e-bikes

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Citi Bike is adding 1,400 new e-bikes with a sleek redesign, faster acceleration and GPS navigation to its current fleet of 5,000, the company announced Friday.

The new bikes will feature a more powerful battery that lasts longer and accelerates faster and a GPS for visual and audio directions.

Lyft, which owns Citi Bike, plans to start rolling out the new units on May 5 and have all 1,400 bikes in circulation by the fall.

Only Citi Bike members will have access to the new bikes at first, but once all the units are on the streets they’ll be available to everyone.

Membership costs $185 per year.

The new battery can run for 60 miles between charges, up from the 25-mile limit that the current e-bikes have. Speed will be capped at 20 mph, but the bikes accelerate much faster due to the upgraded batteries.

The GPS will be housed in an LED screen mounted between the handle bars.

Citi Bike, which started in 2013, rolled out e-bikes that use batteries to give riders a boost in Feb. 2020 after brake problems forced the company to backpedal its 2019 botched e-bike launch.