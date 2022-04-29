ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Citi Bike expanding NYC fleet with upgraded e-bikes

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHP4i_0fORIgTT00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Citi Bike is adding 1,400 new e-bikes with a sleek redesign, faster acceleration and GPS navigation to its current fleet of 5,000, the company announced Friday.

The new bikes will feature a more powerful battery that lasts longer and accelerates faster and a GPS for visual and audio directions.

Lyft, which owns Citi Bike, plans to start rolling out the new units on May 5 and have all 1,400 bikes in circulation by the fall.

Only Citi Bike members will have access to the new bikes at first, but once all the units are on the streets they’ll be available to everyone.

Membership costs $185 per year.

The new battery can run for 60 miles between charges, up from the 25-mile limit that the current e-bikes have. Speed will be capped at 20 mph, but the bikes accelerate much faster due to the upgraded batteries.

The GPS will be housed in an LED screen mounted between the handle bars.

Citi Bike, which started in 2013, rolled out e-bikes that use batteries to give riders a boost in Feb. 2020 after brake problems forced the company to backpedal its 2019 botched e-bike launch.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Tesla Owner Who Rented Out Car Discovers Customer Was Swapping Parts in Viral TikTok

If you own a piece of real estate or a vehicle, there are a number of applications that'll allow you to make money off of these possessions. If you don't mind putting some mileage on one of your whips, then you could drive folks around on Uber. If the idea of strangers staying at your property in exchange for money is fine by you, then you can rent it out on Vrbo or Airbnb.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
electrek.co

Electric submarine manufacturer U-Boat Worx announces nine-passenger NEXUS series

All-electric submarine manufacturer U-Boat Worx has announced its latest series of submersibles called NEXUS, comprised of seven- and eight-person vessels (nine if some are children). These electric submarines are powered by lithium-ion battery technology allowing them to operate for up to 18 hours and dive 10 times a day. In addition to providing eco-friendlier ocean exploration, they look cool as hell.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Cars
torquenews.com

Camping Trailers Adapting To A Battery Electric Vehicle World

The SylvanSport GO camping trailer is designed for those with battery-electric vehicles who need a more EV-friendly solution. Here’s what makes it special. As battery-electric vehicles catch on, those who are accustomed to towing a large camping trailer on road trips will need to adapt. A trailer behind a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) can present some unique challenges. The trailer makes charging a bit more cumbersome in most public charging scenarios, and the weight and wind resistance of a towed trailer reduces range. SylvanSport aims to make towing a camping trailer more practical for battery-electric vehicles with its new GO.
CARS
electrek.co

Mini Cooper maker launches four new electric bicycles with regenerative braking

Cooper Bikes, the company behind the Mini Cooper car, has just unveiled four new electric bicycle models that comprise the brand’s second generation e-bikes. Cooper Bikes is the two-wheeler division of Cooper Car Company, which was the original designer of the Mini Cooper, itself a segment of BMC’s iconic Mini.
CARS
TheStreet

Toyota Has a New Car to Disrupt the EV Market Order

Electric vehicle makers could be seeing a new competitor in their rear view mirrors. With the all-electric BZ4X, Toyota is finally joining the EV race as the Japanese automaker looks to compete with the likes of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report and electric truck start-up Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This modular e-bike goes from urban commuter to an edgy sports bike instantly

We’ve come across a fair share of shape-shifting bikes in the past that shout out loud to the automotive design community with their bold blueprints. Such creations have their own cheeky advantages when we consider the comfort or performance dynamics. The CAKE’s modular electric motorcycle, BMW Motorrad e-scooter, EXT E-kick Scooter or the Tesla electric bike concept.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi Bike#Gps#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Philly

SEPTA Says Its Making Changes To Protect Passengers After Series Of Attacks, Adding ‘Outreach Specialists’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The CEO of SEPTA answered some pointed questions over safety concerns during a budget hearing with Philadelphia City Council on Tuesday. SEPTA’s CEO testified to what CBS3 reported last month that the transit agency has dozens of vacancies in its police department as safety continues to be a major issue for riders. As SEPTA works to get ridership to pre-pandemic levels, those who use the transit system sometimes feel worried about their safety. “You gotta be concerned if someone’s going to do something to you. I don’t take my kids on SEPTA at all,” rider Wadira Ryan said. “People have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
electrek.co

Boutique sports car marque Wiesmann reimagines roadster in ‘Project Thunderball’ EV

After an eight year hiatus, German boutique automaker Wiesmann has returned to the world of luxury sports cars, beginning with a new roadster EV convertible called “Project Thunderball.” While the first all-electric vehicle from Wiesmann remains a prototype, the automaker tells us it’s an advanced one that is already on sale. Check out some of its specs below.
CARS
Fast Company

These electric off-road vehicles could help decarbonize power sports

A ride on a snowmobile or Jet Ski is less of a thrill knowing that you’re polluting pristine locations. “People want to be able to go explore outside without compromising the environment,” says Samuel Bruneau, CEO of Quebec-based Taiga, a company that’s electrifying the power trains of off-road vehicles.
CARS
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy