Brooklyn, NY

Man, 24, arrested in Brooklyn shooting that left 8 injured: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police on Thursday arrested a man in connection to a 2021 shooting that left multiple victims injured in Brooklyn, according to authorities.

Officials said that 24-year-old Andrew Simpson was arrested in the August 16, 2021 shooting at 927 Dekalb Avenue that left eight people wounded.

Simpson was charged with eight counts of attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

Police were searching for two unidentified men after a preliminary investigation revealed that the men exited a 4-door sedan, fired multiple rounds, returned to the car, and fled.

Three victims were 18-years-old, a 19-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman, a 21, year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, and two men ages 23 and 27, the NYPD said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

