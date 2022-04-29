ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

NJ drug dealer sentenced to 10 years for selling man fatal combo of heroin, fentanyl

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 4 days ago

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A New Jersey drug dealer was sentenced to 10 years in prison this week for selling a man heroin and fentanyl that he fatally overdosed on in 2018, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

Brian Whitted, 56, pleaded guilty in March to strict liability for drug-induced death, conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin. He was sentenced Tuesday.

Whitted, of Galloway Township, will have to serve at least 8.5 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole under state sentencing guidelines.

On Dec. 17, 2018, Galloway Township police found the victim, 59-year-old Anthony Tamburelli, dead from a drug overdose at his home.

Prosecutors said an investigation revealed Whitted and a second man conspired to distribute heroin and sold Tamburelli a fatal combination of heroin and fentanyl.

