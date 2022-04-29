Nucleus reuniens inactivation reverses stress-induced hypodopaminergic state and altered hippocampal-accumbens synaptic plasticity

The microbial species that colonize the human gut, collectively known as the gut microbiome, have coevolved with mammals and play an important role in digestion. These microorganisms effectively extract calories from dietary components that pass through the small intestine undigested, and these metabolic activities generate abundant small-molecule metabolites. Microbiome-derived metabolites, such as short-chain fatty acids, can impact local gut biology or enter circulation and travel throughout the body to distal sites of action. Our understanding of the metabolic activity of the gut microbiome has primarily focused on the digestion of carbohydrates, such as dietary fibre. However, in recent years, the importance of other metabolic pathways has become increasingly clear. While the gut microorganisms responsible for protein degradation were originally described in the late nineteenth century, interest in this topic has been renewed by recent discoveries that have linked metabolites produced by microbial degradation of amino acids to a variety of phenotypes, including intestinal permeability and immune signalling1,2. Despite this, relatively few studies have interrogated the mechanisms of amino-acid metabolism by gut microorganisms. Writing in Nature Microbiology, Liu et al. report perhaps the most extensive characterization of microbial amino-acid metabolism within the gut, defining several of the metabolic outputs and their relationship to energy metabolism3.

SCIENCE ・ 23 HOURS AGO