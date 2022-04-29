ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Nucleus reuniens inactivation reverses stress-induced hypodopaminergic state and altered hippocampal-accumbens synaptic plasticity

By Daniela L. Uliana
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nucleus reuniens of the thalamus (RE) is a pivotal area responsible for the connectivity of the prefrontal-hippocampus pathway that regulates cognitive, executive, and fear learning processes. Recently, it was proposed that the RE participates in the pathophysiological states related to affective dysregulation. We investigated the role of RE in motivational...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Disturbance of calcium homeostasis and myogenesis caused by TET2 deletion in muscle stem cells

Skeletal muscle myogenesis is a sophisticated process controlled by genetic and epigenetic regulators. In animals, one of the key enzymes for the DNA demethylation of 5-methylcytosine is TET2. Although TET2 is essential for muscle development, the mechanisms by which TET2 regulates myogenesis, particularly the implication for muscle stem cells, remains unclear. In the present study, we employed the TET2 knockout mouse model to investigate the function of TET2 in muscle development and regeneration. We observed that TET2 deficiency caused impaired muscle stem cell proliferation and differentiation, resulting in the reduction in both myofiber number and muscle tissue size. Specifically, TET2 maintains calcium homeostasis in muscle stem cells by controlling the DNA methylation levels of the calcium pathway genes. Forced expression of the sodium/calcium exchanger protein SLC8A3 could rescue the myogenic defects in TET2 knockout cells. Our data not only illustrated the vital function of TET2 during myogenesis but also identified novel targets that contribute to calcium homeostasis for enhancing muscle function.
CHINA
Nature.com

Role of neuroticism and perceived stress on quality of life among patients with dry eye disease

This hospital-based, cross-sectional observational study aimed to examine whether neuroticism has an impact on stress that is related to dry eye disease (DED) and quality of life (QOL). One hundred participants who had DED completed the Dry Eye-Related Quality-of-Life Score (DEQS) questionnaire, a 5-level EQ-5D (EQ-5D-5L), Neuroticism Inventory (NI), and 10-Item Perceived Stress Scale (PSS). Hierarchical linear regression was applied to determine the predictive effect of the independent variables. Participants' mean age was 50.91"‰Â±"‰14.3Â years, and females totalled 89.0%. Hierarchical linear regression analysis showed that DESQ-Ocular symptoms were the strongest predictor for QOL either assessed by DEQS or EQ-5D, and its effect was lessened when perceived stress and neuroticism were added to the model. The final model explained up to 30"“39% variance of the QOL, compared with 13"“32% by DESQ-Ocular symptoms alone. QOL of the patients with DED, is not only related to eye symptoms but perceived stress. Moreover, neuroticism was a strong predictor contributing to the QOL among patients with DED. The study showed a significant association between perceived stress, neuroticism and the QOL of patients with DED. Personality has some impact on both subjective dry eye symptoms and impact on daily life, along with the general health-related QOL.
HEALTH
Nature.com

How the brain regulates its own immune system

Two recent papers reveal that the brain can regulate its own immune responses by sending molecular cues to immune cells in the skull bone marrow via the cerebrospinal fluid. Furthermore, experimental spinal cord injury or bacterial meningitis specifically activate local vertebral and skull-resident hematopoietic cell injury responses. The idea of...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Synaptic Plasticity#Dopaminergic#Re#Adult Sprague Dawley#Ttx#Fst#Vta Da
Nature.com

Correction: Interplay between soluble CD74 and macrophage-migration inhibitory factor drives tumor growth and influences patient survival in melanoma

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04552-y published online 04 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained mistakes. Most unfortunately, after the publication of their manuscript, the authors noticed that Fig. 1B and D, Fig. 3D and H were incorrect. In Fig. 1B and D, the labels on the x-axis were correct, but graphs themselves of Fig. 1B and D were inversely displayed. Only graphs themselves moved -all axis titles and p values bars were in correct places. In Fig. 3D, actin band of THP-1 MÎ¦ was in an accidental duplicate of that of THP-1Î¦ in Fig. 3E. Replaced with correct actin band image in Fig. 3D In Fig. 3H, actin band of THP-1 MÎ¦ was in an accidental duplicate of that of SK-MEL-2. Replaced with correct actin band image in Fig. 3H, THP-1 MÎ¦ panel. The authors declare that these corrections do not change the results or conclusions of their paper. The corrected figures can be found below. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Comparative effectiveness over time of the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine and the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine

Real-world analysis of the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection post vaccination is important in determining the comparative effectiveness of the available vaccines. In this retrospective cohort study using deidentified administrative claims for Medicare Advantage and commercially insured individuals in a research database we examine over 3.5 million fully vaccinated individuals, including 8,848 individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a follow-up period between 14 and 151 days after their second dose. Our primary outcome was the rate of Covid-19 infection occurring at 30, 60, and 90 days at least 14 days after the second dose of either the mRNA-1273 vaccine or the BNT162b2 vaccine. Sub-analyses included the incidence of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death/hospice transfer. Separate analysis was conducted for individuals above and below age 65 and those without a prior diagnosis of Covid-19. We show that immunization with mRNA-1273, compared to BNT162b2, provides slightly more protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection that reaches statistical significance at 90 days with a number needed to vaccinate of >290. There are no differences in vaccine effectiveness for protection against hospitalization, ICU admission, or death/hospice transfer (aOR 1.23, 95% CI (0.67, 2.25)).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Genetic associations with healthy ageing among Chinese adults

The genetic basis of overall healthy ageing, especially among the East-Asian population is understudied. We conducted a genome-wide association study among 1618 Singapore Chinese elderly participants (65 years or older) ascertained to have aged healthily and compared their genome-wide genotypes to 6221 participants who did not age healthily, after a 20-year follow-up. Two genetic variants were identified (PMeta"‰<"‰2.59"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8) to be associated with healthy aging, including the LRP1B locus previously associated in long-lived individuals without cognitive decline. Our study sheds additional insights on the genetic basis of healthy ageing.
CHINA
Nature.com

Rates and predictors of infusion-related reactions in patients receiving standard versus prolonged infusion of rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, a retrospective analysis

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. USFDA. Package insert - Immunosuppression thymoglobulin. 2017. https://www.fda.gov/media/74641/download. Accessed 22 Dec 2022.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Locomotor-respiratory coupling in ambulatory adults with incomplete spinal cord injury

Observational, analytical cohort study. After incomplete spinal cord injury (iSCI), propriospinal pathways may remain intact enabling coupling between respiration and locomotion. This locomotor-respiratory coupling (LRC) may enable coordination between these two important behaviors and have implications for rehabilitation after iSCI. However, coordination between these behaviors is not well understood and it is unknown if iSCI disrupts LRC. The objective of this study was to compare LRC in ambulatory adults with iSCI to able-bodied controls.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Nature.com

Immunomodulatory therapy using a pediatric dialysis system ameliorates septic shock in miniature pigs

Application of the immunomodulatory selective cytopheretic device (SCD) to enhance renal replacement therapy and improve outcomes of acute kidney injury in pediatric patients is impeded by safety concerns. Therapy using a pediatric hemodialysis system could overcome these limitations. Methods. Yucatan minipigs (8"“15"‰kg) with induced septic shock underwent continuous hemodiafiltration with...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stickland metabolism in the gut

The microbial species that colonize the human gut, collectively known as the gut microbiome, have coevolved with mammals and play an important role in digestion. These microorganisms effectively extract calories from dietary components that pass through the small intestine undigested, and these metabolic activities generate abundant small-molecule metabolites. Microbiome-derived metabolites, such as short-chain fatty acids, can impact local gut biology or enter circulation and travel throughout the body to distal sites of action. Our understanding of the metabolic activity of the gut microbiome has primarily focused on the digestion of carbohydrates, such as dietary fibre. However, in recent years, the importance of other metabolic pathways has become increasingly clear. While the gut microorganisms responsible for protein degradation were originally described in the late nineteenth century, interest in this topic has been renewed by recent discoveries that have linked metabolites produced by microbial degradation of amino acids to a variety of phenotypes, including intestinal permeability and immune signalling1,2. Despite this, relatively few studies have interrogated the mechanisms of amino-acid metabolism by gut microorganisms. Writing in Nature Microbiology, Liu et al. report perhaps the most extensive characterization of microbial amino-acid metabolism within the gut, defining several of the metabolic outputs and their relationship to energy metabolism3.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Types of necroinflammation, the effect of cell death modalities on sterile inflammation

Distinct types of immune responses are activated by infections, which cause the development of type I, II, or III inflammation, regulated by Th1, Th2, Th17 helper T cells and ILC1, ILC2 and ILC3 cells, respectively. While the classification of immune responses to different groups of pathogens is widely accepted, subtypes of the immune response elicited by sterile inflammation have not yet been detailed. Necroinflammation is associated with the release of damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMP) from dying cells. In this review, we present that the distinct molecular mechanisms activated during apoptosis, necroptosis, pyroptosis, and ferroptosis lead to the release of different patterns of DAMPs and their suppressors, SAMPs. We summarize the currently available data on how regulated cell death pathways and released DAMPs and SAMPs direct the differentiation of T helper and ILC cells. Understanding the subtypes of necroinflammation can be crucial in developing strategies for the treatment of sterile inflammatory diseases caused by cell death processes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Our commitment to rigorous, constructive and inclusive peer review

At Nature Reviews Nephrology, we believe that peer review should be a rigorous, constructive and inclusive process. We are working to meet this aim through several initiatives. Peer review is often described as the 'gold standard' for evaluating scientific papers. Done well, the review process improves manuscripts and acts as...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Using energy time"“frequency of Hilbert Huang transform to analyze the performance of the variable valve timing engine

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06404-3, published online 11 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Reference list, where references 1,2,4,5,12,13,14,15,18,21,22,23,34,36,37,39,40,41,42,43,44 and 45 were incorrectly given as. 1. Rosero, J., Garcia, A., Cusido, J., Romeral, L. & Ortega, J. A. in IEEE International Symposium on Intelligent...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Divergence in the ABA gene regulatory network underlies differential growth control

The phytohormone abscisic acid (ABA) is a central regulator of acclimation to environmental stress; however, its contribution to differences in stress tolerance between species is unclear. To establish a comparative framework for understanding how stress hormone signalling pathways diverge across species, we studied the growth response of four Brassicaceae species to ABA treatment and generated transcriptomic and DNA affinity purification and sequencing datasets to construct a cross-species gene regulatory network (GRN) for ABA. Comparison of genes bound directly by ABA-responsive element binding factors suggests that cis-factors are most important for determining the target loci represented in the ABA GRN of a particular species. Using this GRN, we reveal how rewiring of growth hormone subnetworks contributes to stark differences in the response to ABA in the extremophyte Schrenkiella parvula. Our study provides a model for understanding how divergence in gene regulation can lead to species-specific physiological outcomes in response to hormonal cues.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Occupational disease claims and non-occupational morbidity in a prospective cohort observation of nickel electrolysis workers

Exposure to nickel aerosol in the nickel production is associated with greater occupational risk, yet little is known how many workers will develop an occupational disease and claim compensation. The aim of this analysis was to prospectively observe a cohort of nickel electrolysis workers and quantitatively assess confirmed occupational disease claims. We observed a cohort of nickel electrolysis workers (N"‰="‰1397, median age 39, 68% males) from 2008 till 2020 in one of the largest nickel producers in the Russian High North. Cumulative incidence of confirmed occupational disease claims in seven occupational groups, including electrolysis operators, hydrometallurgists, crane operators, final product cleaners, metalworkers, electricians and 'other' was analyzed and supplemented with Cox proportional hazards regression, yielding hazard ratios (HR) with their 95% confidence intervals (CI) of occupational disease claims for each group. N patients with occupational disease claims varied from 1 in 2016 to 22 in 2009, and in total 87 patients developed one or more occupational diseases (cumulative incidence 6.2%, p"‰<"‰0.001 between seven groups). Accounting for 35,527 person-years of observation in total, cleaners exhibited the greatest risk (HR 2.58 (95% CI 1.43"“4.64)), also adjusted for smoking, number of non-occupational diseases and group 2 (hydrometallurgists). Smoking was independently associated with having an occupational disease claim in all groups (p"‰<"‰0.001), as was the number of non-work-related diseases in six groups of seven. Despite consistent improvement in the exposure control measures in nickel production, occupational morbidity persists. More effort is needed to reduce exposure in final product cleaners.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy