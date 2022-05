The treated drinking water of West Des Moines no longer has detectable amounts of two prominent toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to recent test results. West Des Moines Water Works shut down a contaminated well late last year after sampling by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources revealed it had troubling […] The post West Des Moines cuts ‘forever chemicals’ from drinking water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO