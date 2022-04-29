ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin plants 9.3 million trees in 2021 as state eyes goal of 75 million by end of 2030, report says

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T0pIr_0fORHvQv00

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin planted more than 9.3 million trees last year after Gov. Tony Evers signed the Trillion Trees Pledge last Earth Day, the governor’s office said Friday.

The pledge is designed to provide habitat for wildlife while also supporting communities and removing tens of millions of metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over the next 50 years.

As part of the executive order Evers signed, he pledged the state would, in partnership with public, private and non-governmental groups, plant 75 million trees and preserve 125,000 acres of forests by the end of 2030.

‘We value our forests for clean water, wildlife habitat, recreational opportunities and wood products,” Evers said in a news release. “Wisconsin’s 17 million acres of forests are also a crucial tool in our fight to slow climate change if they remain as healthy, working forests. Our climate is changing at a pace faster than at any time known in history. Sustainably managing Wisconsin forests will not only generate climate change mitigation benefits, but also contributes $24.4 billion annually to Wisconsin’s economy, supports the health of our citizens and helps maintain the high quality of life that defines our state.”

RELATED: Groups plant 75 trees at Devil’s Lake State Park for Arbor Day

A report from the state’s Department of Natural Resources found 2.7 million seedlings were planted on private lands and another 1.1 million were planted on DNR lands. More than 42,000 seedlings were planted on school forests, and more than half a million were planted on county forests.

Friday’s update coincides with Arbor Day. Numerous other state and local governments and corporations have signed similar pledges .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin family finds rare plant not seen in 90 years

(WLUK) -- You never know what you may find while out hiking in Wisconsin. Ben Redding and his family were out hiking at a state natural area in Sauk County last summer and rediscovered a population of the rare maidenhair spleenwort not seen at the site in 90 years. Redding...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
WISN

Wisconsin doctors track 4 mysterious cases of liver damage in kids

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin doctors are on alert, tracking four mysterious cases of sudden liver damage in children. "We don't know what's driving it or where it's coming from. So I think that's the piece that's concerning," Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said Friday. State health officials confirmed one...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Wisconsin

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
KDHL AM 920

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Plant#Climate Change#Earth Day#Sustainably
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy