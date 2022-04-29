ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno PD: Suspect arrested in fatal East Saginaw Way shooting

By Staff Report
crimevoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fresno man has been arrested in connection to a recent fatal shooting, according to police. On the afternoon of Sunday, March 20, police had responded to reports of a collision followed by gunfire on the 3500 block of East Saginaw...

www.crimevoice.com

Comments / 1

