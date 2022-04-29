ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Ohio State football schedules 2026 home matchup with Kent State

By Jarrod Clay
WSYX ABC6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University will face off with in-state foe Kent State at Ohio Stadium in 2026. Ohio State announced Friday the schools have agreed to...

abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Epic Ohio State Marching Band Video Going Viral

Ohio State University boasts one of the top marching bands in the country. The Pride of the Buckeyes is well known for its sonic quality, but also its unique flare. On Wednesday, the marching band’s official Twitter account posted a video of assistant drum major Dalton Cararo pulling off an incredible baton-twirling stunt.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Buffalo, OH
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Kent, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Kent, OH
Football
Kent, OH
College Sports
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
WSYX ABC6

OSU Marching Band Drum Major 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He beat out the competition to lead the Ohio State Marching Band onto the field as the new drum major. The Ohio State student and new drum major Austin Bowman discuss his audition and practice with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Ohio Stadium#The Ohio State University#American Football#College Football#Wsyx#Buckeyes#Mid American#Western Michigan#Ball State 2026#Kent State 2027#Buffalo Ohio State#Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
WDTN

Social media influencer biking across Ohio, stops in Miami Valley

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN)– A social media influencer is biking across Ohio to raise money for Autism Awareness. Social Media Influencer Joey Kinsley made a stop in Xenia Sunday afternoon. He is biking from Cleveland to Cincinnati. “First day was hard, the second day was great, yesterday was awful and today I’m facing some major winds,” […]
XENIA, OH
WTVQ

Kentucky adds two SEC transfers to their roster

LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Eniya (eh-NIGH-uh) Russell, who played in 23 games for the 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks, and Ajae (pronounced like Asia) Petty, who was one of the top post players coming out of high school in 2020 and played 31 career games at LSU, have signed with head coach Kyra Elzy and the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program as undergraduate transfers. Both players will have three years of eligibility remaining with the 2022-23 season being their junior season collegiately.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy