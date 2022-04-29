Ohio State football schedules 2026 home matchup with Kent State

Ohio State University boasts one of the top marching bands in the country. The Pride of the Buckeyes is well known for its sonic quality, but also its unique flare. On Wednesday, the marching band’s official Twitter account posted a video of assistant drum major Dalton Cararo pulling off an incredible baton-twirling stunt.
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Rayvon Griffith, the No. 1 ranked player in Ohio for the class of 2023, committed to the University Cincinnati on Sunday. The Taft High School product is staying in his hometown to play for second-year coach Wes Miller and the Bearcats who will be playing in the Big 12 Conference no […]
Twice in six days Nick Myers Ohio State team handled their rival and it worth a big exhale after Saturday's 16-10 win over Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament quarterfinals at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State, 10-4 on the season, moves on to play Rutgers in the Big Ten tourney...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and we put a bow on our coverage with this story of parental pride and motivation. Both Nicholas Petit-Frere and Tyreke Smith revealed childhood stories about their mothers guiding their development on and off the field. Petit-Frere...
It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
FAIRBORN — Wright State men’s basketball head coach Scott Nagy announced Saturday the addition of Trotwood Madison graduate Amari Davis to the Raider program. Davis, a 6-2 guard, joins Wright States after playing last season at Missouri as a junior but played his first two seasons at fellow Horizon League school Green Bay.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He beat out the competition to lead the Ohio State Marching Band onto the field as the new drum major. The Ohio State student and new drum major Austin Bowman discuss his audition and practice with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
On May 1, the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released its Week 3 poll of the top teams in the state. Keystone and North Ridgeville remain inside the top 10 in their respective divisions. Keystone dropped from third to fourth after their week, which included the 2022 Prebis...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets wrapped up their season earlier than they may have hoped but the team packs its collective bags with a feeling that it has many pieces needed to move forward into a more successful future. Columbus finished with a record of 37-38-7,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – USA Boxing’s national qualifier saw four Northeast Ohio boxers win their finals matches on Saturday. Seventeen Ohio fighters had advanced to their respective divisions in the finals of the weeklong event at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State. Boxers competed in junior (ages 15-16), youth...
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN)– A social media influencer is biking across Ohio to raise money for Autism Awareness. Social Media Influencer Joey Kinsley made a stop in Xenia Sunday afternoon. He is biking from Cleveland to Cincinnati. “First day was hard, the second day was great, yesterday was awful and today I’m facing some major winds,” […]
Jon Mills has been a part of 10 Mid-American Conference championship teams as a Kent State player, assistant coach and head coach.
In terms of toughness to achieve, where does he rank the Golden Flashes’ 2022 title?
University of Akron first-year football coach Joe Moorhead shook hands, chatted and shared a few laughs as he walked off the synthetic turf field inside Stile Athletics Field House on Saturday.
Moorhead was a happy man after watching his players compete in the UA Blue & Gold Spring Game.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Lt. Gov. Jon Husted stood on the edge of a thousand acres of empty land near Johnstown and sees “the most advanced semiconductor production facility on the planet." Husted thinks what’s coming to the soon-to-be-former Heimerl family farm is “gonna be amazing. The investment...
LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Eniya (eh-NIGH-uh) Russell, who played in 23 games for the 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks, and Ajae (pronounced like Asia) Petty, who was one of the top post players coming out of high school in 2020 and played 31 career games at LSU, have signed with head coach Kyra Elzy and the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program as undergraduate transfers. Both players will have three years of eligibility remaining with the 2022-23 season being their junior season collegiately.
