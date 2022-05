MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan are up 10 cents compared to last week's prices, with the average cost rising to $4.04 per gallon of regular unleaded. While the price is still down four cents from last month, prices remain $1.24 more than in May 2021. A full 15-gallon tank of gasoline will cost Michiganders about $60, which is a $9 increase from November, according to AAA.

