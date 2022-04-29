Roger Erickson promoted to Meteorologist in Charge at NWS LC

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A warm and muggy weather pattern is in place and will remain here through much of the upcoming workweek. Afternoon showers and storms that developed Sunday will dissipate quickly after sunset, and our rain chances will be very low through at least Wednesday. Another cold front will approach our area later this week and could spark some showers and storms Thursday and Friday, but our rain chance is less than 10% until then. Temperatures will be warm with lows in the 70s and highs reaching the mid 80s with heat indices in the low 90s! Remember you can check the radar anytime using our First Alert Weather App on your smartphone, simply search for KPLC Weather in your app store or click here: www.kplctv.com/apps.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO