ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Roger Erickson promoted to Meteorologist in Charge at NWS LC

By Steve W Stewart
kjas.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly three decades of serving as Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather...

www.kjas.com

Comments / 0

Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Anyone Notice This Spelling Mistake on Nelson Rd In Lake Charles?

Before we start, yes, it has been replaced already. Spelling in the world of signage tends to be the most important thing in the business. It's not something you simply just want to leave up to spell check to handle. As I type this, I am doing my best to make sure everything in this article is spelled right. I just KNOW someone is going to catch a missed word. Oh well, I'm a radio DJ, not an English major!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 28, 2022. Fredrick Lin Franklin Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; parole detainer. Donovan James Scott, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of a Schedule III drug; illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of an illegal drug; resisting an officer; aggravated flight from an officer.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
107 JAMZ

Cheapest Crawfish Prices In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Looking for some spicy crawdads around town? We have a list of restaurants and drive-thrus all across Lake Charles that have the best prices. Crawfish Fun Fact: I found this article that says the oldest fossil records show crawfish burrows in Australia from over 115 years ago. Crawfish farming didn't start to catch on until the 1960s and today Louisiana provides 70-90% of the crawfish consumed in the USA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rapides The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rapides Parish in central Louisiana * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Boyce, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alexandria, Boyce, Lena, Ball, Gardner and Timber Trails. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 92 and 108. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms possible Sunday, turning warmer for next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weekend has started off on a warm and muggy note as temperatures have climbed into the lower and middle 80′s this afternoon with just a few showers this afternoon. A weak front will be arriving during the overnight and that could help spark a few showers and storms through tomorrow afternoon although they will be isolated in nature. Temperatures will be warming as we move throughout the week and some areas could be reaching the 90 degree mark by mid-late week for the first time this year.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Emergency Management
KPLC TV

Lake Charles’ Spring Art Walk returned Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There were a lot of events going on in Lake Charles Saturday. The Spring Art Walk returned to downtown with dozens of area artists and vendors, live music and an outdoor market. It is an annual event, but for some artists, this was the first time.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NBCMontana

Next weather maker brings rain and snow to SW Montana

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from midnight tonight to 3 PM Tuesday for Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. Snow expected, mainly for elevations above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches at the passes along the Montana-Idaho border, with higher amounts at higher elevations. This advisory includes the following locations: West Yellowstone, Virginia City, Bozeman Pass, Raynolds Pass, Big Hole Pass, Chief Joseph Pass, Wisdom, Monida Pass, Battle Ridge Pass, and Targhee Pass.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWS
KPLC TV

First Alert Forecast: Summer-like weather here for several more days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A warm and muggy weather pattern is in place and will remain here through much of the upcoming workweek. Afternoon showers and storms that developed Sunday will dissipate quickly after sunset, and our rain chances will be very low through at least Wednesday. Another cold front will approach our area later this week and could spark some showers and storms Thursday and Friday, but our rain chance is less than 10% until then. Temperatures will be warm with lows in the 70s and highs reaching the mid 80s with heat indices in the low 90s! Remember you can check the radar anytime using our First Alert Weather App on your smartphone, simply search for KPLC Weather in your app store or click here: www.kplctv.com/apps.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy