Roger Erickson promoted to Meteorologist in Charge at NWS LC

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rapides The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rapides Parish in central Louisiana * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Boyce, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alexandria, Boyce, Lena, Ball, Gardner and Timber Trails. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 92 and 108. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
