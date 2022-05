CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — Beware of the bear. It’s roaming near homes in Delaware County. Authorities are scrambling to capture it, even using pastries, cakes and doughnuts as bait. Many people spotted the bear in the Lansdowne area. Game wardens hit the bear with a tranquilizer dart but it ran away and they don’t know where it is anymore. The area is too swampy to keep searching. Officials are hoping the bear will wander into a trap that will remain overnight. Pennsylvania game wardens spent hours searching for an elusive black bear in Kent Dog Park in Drexel Hill Tuesday. The bear was originally...

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO