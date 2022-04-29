ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

Johnson County to host Direct Assistance Program application clinic May 5, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson County will host a Direct Assistance Program application clinic from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The clinic will take place in Room 203 B/C in the Johnson County Health and Human Services Building, 855 S. Dubuque Street, Iowa City. Appointments are encouraged and can...

