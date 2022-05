If you are one of the many waiting 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid buyers who were told their delivery has been delayed, you may be able to get it sooner. We recently wrote an article on Toyota dealerships informing waiting 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid buyers that their car would be delayed due to many factors. Some also were told they would not be getting their specific order because of allocation rules and regulations. This became a subtle yet large issue for RAV4 buyers because now they already put down the deposit and done the paperwork, yet they can’t get their desired color or spec.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO