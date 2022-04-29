ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Skin cancer can be identified using the ABC’s

By LINNEA ALLEN, KTBS TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. — With the rapidly escalating temperatures, it is easy to tell that summer is on its way to the ArkLaTex. With the summer season, come outdoor activities at area lakes, pools and parks. While fresh air and vitamin D are always healthy, remember to keep your skin...

