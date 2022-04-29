ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

NYC garage manager sexually assaulted monthly patron: lawsuit

By Priscilla DeGregory
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2J40_0fORFBlv00

A Manhattan woman says a manager at her building’s garage sexually accosted her last November — and the company swept the incident under the rug, new court papers allege.

The woman – who is only identified as Jane Doe — claims on Nov. 12, 2021 she went to grab a key that the Enterprise Parking garage in her building was holding for her Range Rover parked in the lot, according to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit from Thursday.

The woman — who lived at the West 37th Street Hudson Yards building for 10 years — asked manager Gerardo Batista to help her get the keys from the car, the suit claims.

Batista led her to the lower level where her car was and then proceeded to kiss her face, grope her breast under her shirt and rub his crotch against her butt, the filing alleges.

He also tried to put his hands down her pants, the court papers claim.

She told him to stop and began to shake “uncontrollably,” the court documents claim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chv0w_0fORFBlv00
The victim says they were “emotionally distressed” from the incident.
Google Maps

Batista responded: “Don’t you want this…Don’t you like me…What’s wrong baby… You’re not attracted to me?” the suit alleges.

The woman then “made her way back to her apartment where she broke down and took time to regain her composure after the heinous sexual assault committed by defendant Batista,” the suit charges.

Later, the company made her jump through hoops — including refusing to tell her the last name of her assailant — when she went through the arduous process of reporting the incident, the filing claims.

And ultimately on Dec. 9, 2021, she received an email from the company telling her they were “unable to conclude any wrongdoing…there is nothing further we can do as a company,” the suit claims.

The woman claims the company then retaliated against her by slapping her with “frivolous late parking garage fees” that forced her to cancel her membership with the garage, the suit alleges.

And she claims that Enterprise Parking did nothing to punish Batista, instead merely transferring him to another location, the filing claims.

“As a result of defendants’ actions, plaintiffs felt extremely humiliated, degraded, victimized, embarrassed and emotionally distressed,” the suit charges.

The woman’s lawyer Paul Liggieri told The Post he plans to seek the garage’s camera footage in the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGL4l_0fORFBlv00
The victim’s lawyer, Paul Liggieri, said they will seek the parking garage’s security footage.
Angel Chevrestt

“I want to know exactly why the investigation was completely botched,” Liggieri said. “I want to know why they didn’t want to interview my client and I think there are going to be a lot of questions that this company is going to have to answer.”

“If you’re entrusting your car to someone, what you don’t expect is a sexual assault,” the lawyer said. “And it’s a shame that this became the parking garage from hell for my client.”

“You trust them with your keys and you trust them with you car but you also trust that you are going to be safe,” Liggieri said.

A manager for the location declined to comment. Corporate didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

A number could not be found for Batista.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Manhattan Supreme Court#Hudson Yards#Breast#Violent Crime#Google Maps Batista
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy