1 person injured after a hit-and-run crash near Puyallup (Puyallup, WA)

On early Friday morning, one person suffered injuries following a wrong-way collision near Puyallup.

As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place on westbound SR 512 at Woodland Avenue East before 2 a.m. The early reports showed that a wrong-way driver in a black F-250 truck was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes when the vehicle crashed into two cars.

The at-fault driver and occupants in the truck ran from the scene on foot. According to the officers, they were males with white shirts and were last seen heading westbound near the tree line of the crash scene.

Officials confirmed that one person suffered injuries as a result of the accident. Traffic was being rerouted to 9th Street Southwest and the roadway was back open before 6:30 a.m. Authorities are searching for people who fled the scene. No other details are made available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

April 29, 2022

Source: Fox 13 Seattle