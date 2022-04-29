ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

2 people injured after a suspected DUI crash in Bellingham; 37-year-old Andrey Varkentin detained (Bellingham, WA)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0fORE0Fo00

Two people received injuries following a suspected DUI crash Thursday in Bellingham while authorities placed 37-year-old Andrey Varkentin, of Maple Falls, in custody in connection with the accident.

As per the initial information, the head-on collision took place at about 12:55 a.m. on Mount Baker Highway near milepost 16. The early reports showed that the 2001 Toyota Highlander driven by Varkentin went over the center line into the opposite lane where it collided head-on with a 2017 Volkswagen Golf.

The 46-year-old Volkswagen driver, of Maple Falls, tried to avoid the collision with the Toyota but the two vehicles crashed and ended up down an embankment. Both Varkentin and the Volkswagen driver were transported to St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham. Troopers detained Varkentin and booked him into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault. No other details are available.

An investigation is ongoing.

April 29, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 19-year-old Alex Ghazarian who died after a two-car crash in Burbank (Burbank, CA)

Officials identified 19-year-old Alex Ghazarian who died after a two-car crash in Burbank (Burbank, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 19-year-old Alex Ghazarian as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Thursday in Burbank. The fatal car crash took place on Front Street. The preliminary reports showed that a car driven by Alex Ghazarian collided with another vehicle and a fence just north of the Metrolink Station on Front Street [...]
BURBANK, CA
KIMA TV

Two people dead after violent car wreck Saturday morning

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maple Falls, WA
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Bellingham, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Maple Falls, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Bellingham, WA
Local
Washington Cars
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez, from Hemet, and 49-year-old Antral Thomas, from Pasadena, as the victims who lost their lives following a wrong-way collision early Saturday morning near Moreno Valley that also caused injuries to one other person. The fatal head-on crash was reported at around 3:30 a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway, just east of Gilman Springs Road in Riverside County [...]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Golf#Traffic Accident#Wa
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Mother and son found fatally shot in Chelan, no other suspects believed involved

CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
CHELAN, WA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nationwide Report

65-year-old Ronald Cooper killed, 47-year-old Lori Ramos injured in a motorcycle crash (Blount County, TN)

65-year-old Ronald Cooper killed, 47-year-old Lori Ramos injured in a motorcycle crash (Blount County, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 65-year-old Ronald Cooper, of Louisville, as the man who lost his life and 47-year-old Lori Ramos, of Maryville, as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Blount County. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of W Lamar Alexander Parkway and Big Springs Road [...]
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy