2 people injured after a suspected DUI crash in Bellingham; 37-year-old Andrey Varkentin detained (Bellingham, WA)

Two people received injuries following a suspected DUI crash Thursday in Bellingham while authorities placed 37-year-old Andrey Varkentin, of Maple Falls, in custody in connection with the accident.

As per the initial information, the head-on collision took place at about 12:55 a.m. on Mount Baker Highway near milepost 16. The early reports showed that the 2001 Toyota Highlander driven by Varkentin went over the center line into the opposite lane where it collided head-on with a 2017 Volkswagen Golf.

The 46-year-old Volkswagen driver, of Maple Falls, tried to avoid the collision with the Toyota but the two vehicles crashed and ended up down an embankment. Both Varkentin and the Volkswagen driver were transported to St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham. Troopers detained Varkentin and booked him into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault. No other details are available.

An investigation is ongoing.

April 29, 2022