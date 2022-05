The Miami Heat have had to adjust their scouting efforts a bit in light of Joel Embiid’s injury. Miami’s second-round opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers, will be without Embiid for at least the start of the series. That means the Heat have to adapt on the fly to a team that will be led more by James Harden. One complicating factor is that Harden did not play much without Embiid since being acquired by the 76ers, making game tape scarce.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO