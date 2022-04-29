Photos: Laine Hardy through the years

In a surprise to no one, Kimmel devoted much of his opening monologue on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to roasting Marjorie Taylor Greene after the far-right congresswoman testified last week in a Georgia court about her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Kimmel — who was...
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
Photos: 2022 Met Gala red-carpet arrivals Kim Kardashian, right, and Pete Davidson attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
David Birney, a familiar face to ’70s TV audiences with dozens of appearances over five decades, including as the star of “Bridget Loves Bernie,” the short-lived CBS sitcom where he met future wife Meredith Baxter, has died, according to reports. He was 83. The New York Times...
