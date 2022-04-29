ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Man sues Cape Coral police over wife’s death, says wellness check wasn’t done properly

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has filed a lawsuit against the Cape Coral Police Department because he says an officer didn’t do a wellness check properly. Calvin Cotner was in California and hadn’t heard from his wife in Cape Coral. He called for a wellness check, and the officer said there were no signs...

