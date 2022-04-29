ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Bangor nonprofit looking for artists for 2022 mural project

By Allegra Zamore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor non profit is looking for artists to help bring murals to the downtown area. Launchpad is now accepting artist submissions for the 2022 Downtown Bangor Wheatpaste Mural Project. Wheatpaste is a...

