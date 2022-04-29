May is Mental Health Month

This month, we look at self care, awareness around mental health, and its impacts.

Every year, we take the time to reflect on the importance of mental health management on Mental Health Month in May. Significant surges in reports of depression, anxiety, and substance use continue to be apparent. People are continuing to adapt and cope with world crises such as the ongoing fluctuations of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the onset of an escalating war, as well as managing the stress of day to day survival. Regardless of the cause, we encourage ongoing education, acknowledgement, and seeking support if you feel your mental health is suffering. Or if you are supporting a loved one who is undergoing a mental health struggle.

Listed below is a list of supportive and educational resources to explore:

If you are looking for long term therapy, you can work either through your insurance provider’s list, or use the following online resources to search for a therapist in your area.

Black Psychiatrist of America Inc.

As always, employees, retirees, and their families may always reach out to the EAP for free confidential counseling and long term mental health referrals. Have a safe and healthy May!