May is Mental Health Month
This month, we look at self care, awareness around mental health, and its impacts.
Every year, we take the time to reflect on the importance of mental health management on Mental Health Month in May. Significant surges in reports of depression, anxiety, and substance use continue to be apparent. People are continuing to adapt and cope with world crises such as the ongoing fluctuations of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the onset of an escalating war, as well as managing the stress of day to day survival. Regardless of the cause, we encourage ongoing education, acknowledgement, and seeking support if you feel your mental health is suffering. Or if you are supporting a loved one who is undergoing a mental health struggle.
Listed below is a list of supportive and educational resources to explore:
- The Anxiety and Depression Association of America offers information on different major mental health disorders and how to seek treatment.
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month. Check the website for assistance, information on education, and opportunities for advocacy.
- The Massachusetts Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness offers this broad database of resources for those seeking assistance managing their mental health and more.
- Right Direction, an initiative to spread awareness of depression and how it manifests in the workplace, offers these resources on their website for those interested in learning more.
- The state of Massachusetts website offers this guide and resource list of City and state mental health resources.
- The are several Boston area mental health and social services available to the community.
- The National Suicide Prevention Hotline provides free, 24/7 phone support to any person in distress, as well as prevention and crisis hotlines for friends and family. The number is 1-800-273-8255.
- City employees have free access to the Boston Navigate Wellness Portal, which offers wellness resources, healthy recipes, seminars, and more to help you maintain your mental health. We encourage employees to also check out Burnalong, which offers free online seminars, physical and mental health classes, and more!
- The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance offers online support groups for individuals facing depression, bi-polar, and anxiety, and more. They also offer groups for friends and families of people struggling with these mental health issues. It's free to register, completely anonymous and confidential, and no webcam is necessary.
- Care Dimensions is a hospice organization that also hosts numerous support groups for those struggling with grief and loss. Check out their event calendar for topics, dates and times.
If you are looking for long term therapy, you can work either through your insurance provider’s list, or use the following online resources to search for a therapist in your area.
- Black Psychiatrist of America Inc.
As always, employees, retirees, and their families may always reach out to the EAP for free confidential counseling and long term mental health referrals. Have a safe and healthy May!
