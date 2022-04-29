ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This clip-on light makes Zoom calls brighter and clearer

By Sandra Ebejer
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VUTpP_0fORCfEe00
Cyezcor Video Conference Lighting Kit ($19.99) (Cyezcor/Amazon)

In early 2021, I found myself at a new place in my career. I had been a freelance writer for a couple of years, but for the first time I was doing interviews, many of them with high-profile names. This would have been wonderful if I’d been allowed to interact with the interview subjects in person, but the pandemic was in full swing and I, along with nearly everyone else, was stuck at home.

Though regular phone interviews were an option, speaking with someone face-to-face is so much more intimate. It allows for better conversation and makes it easier to know how someone feels about the questions being asked. I looked into Zoom, which I’d heard of but hadn’t actually used. It seemed easy enough, so I did a test call on my laptop — and that’s when I learned just how important lighting is, even just for a quick video call.

My home office has a large window that lets in a lot of light, and an overhead light that works fairly well. The lighting in the room is fine for what I need to do on a day-to-day basis. But when on Zoom, the light from the window only hits one half of my face, leaving the other side of my face in shadow. I needed something that could add more light to the front of my face so that the person on the other end of the call could actually see me.

I did some reading about ring lights and found some very large, very expensive options. But I didn’t want anything fancy. My interviews appear in print, so I didn’t need to have a studio-quality setup. Plus, my home office isn’t huge, so I didn’t want something that would take up too much space.

After much research, I came across the Cyezcor Video Conference Lighting Kit . For under $30, it’s an inexpensive, easy fix that provides exactly what I needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEHub_0fORCfEe00
Video Conference Lighting Kit Cyezcor amazon.com $19.99 Shop Now

Cyezcor Video Conferencing Light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42R3wq_0fORCfEe00
What Zoom looks like without the clip on light. (Sandra Ebejer)

The light itself is small — roughly 5” — and clips onto a laptop or monitor. Once clipped on, just plug it into a USB port and turn on the switch. (If, like me, you’re a Mac user, a USB-C to USB adaptor works fine.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYFJe_0fORCfEe00
What Zoom looks like with the clip on light. (Sandra Ebejer)

The light has three color temperatures (white light/warm light/natural light), five levels of brightness adjustment, and 48 LED lamp beads with 10W brightness. It took a few minutes of playing with the various options to find the light that worked best for me, but once I did, I just left the light on that setting and haven’t had to adjust it since.

Cyezcor Video Conferencing Light Pros and Cons

I’ve been using the Cyezcor Video Conferencing Light for more than a year and it’s worked out well. It’s easy to use and provides the lighting I need for my work.

That said, I have a few minor complaints:

The clip attached to the light is very, very strong. Because of this, I’m wary of clipping it directly to my Macbook, which has a slim frame. Instead, I attach it to a computer monitor in my office, which has a much sturdier frame, but I do so gently and make sure to unclip the light between uses. It hasn’t caused any damage whatsoever to my monitor, but I want to ensure that it doesn’t cause the monitor to crack.

The light can be very bright and sometimes reflects off my glasses, which is incredibly distracting when trying to talk to someone over a computer screen. Thankfully, the light angle is adjustable, so I can move it into a position where I still catch the light, but it’s not reflecting off of my glasses. It took a lot of trial and error to get it into the right spot, but I haven’t had to adjust it since.

Overall, I’m very pleased with this purchase. I would probably splurge for something more if I were doing work that required professional-looking lighting, but for my purposes, the Cyezcor Video Conferencing Light is an inexpensive, perfect option.

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 falls back to $200 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You have another chance to grab a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple considered edge-to-edge iPod nano display years before iPhone X

Tony Fadell, the former senior vice president of Apple's iPod division, posted an image of several different iPod mockups to this Twitter on Monday. Fadell shared the images ahead of the launch of his new book, "Build: An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making." According to the former Apple...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Light#Laptop#White Light#Cyezcor Amazon
Fstoppers

How the Nikon Z 9 Has Transformed How I See Mirrorless Cameras

With video capabilities on par with the best available options for moving images, Nikon’s Z 9’s has gone from a hopeful purchase to a critical part of my photography and filmmaking. I recently came to a realization. I really don’t need to ever buy another stills camera. I...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Get a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $200

We have spotted some pretty amazing deals over at Samsung.com. For example, you can purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $200 after some instant savings and a couple of extra conditions. However, this deal is even more impressive because it lets you pick up a new and unlocked device for less than what you would have to pay for a new Galaxy S22 Plus model.
ELECTRONICS
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to a new promo deal. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year, and it’s only been out for a couple of months. Originally released in...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SFGate

A very SF horoscope: The Great Resignation edition

Historic numbers of people have left or changed jobs in the last year. Whether or not you actually joined the “Great Resignation,” the events of the last two years have made workers utter a collective, exhausted “what’s it all for!?” Maybe you, like me, have directed (ok… screamed) that question into the heavens. (I mean, surely that’s better than writing it — ALL CAPS — into an email to coworkers.)
LIFESTYLE
Android Authority

Pixel Watch may have cellular service and all-day battery life

The latest leaks are good news for users. Google’s Pixel Watch is expected to have a 300mAh battery. The battery should provide all-day use. Sources say the watch will also have cellular connectivity. According to new reports, Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch will include cellular connectivity and all-day battery life....
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Our Favorite High ISO Film Emulsions That Create Photos You’ll Love

High ISO film emulsions aren’t all that common. In fact, they’re almost as rare as slide film. But when you need to shoot film in very low light, they’re your best bet. With the film renaissance still underway, we’re happy some emulsions are still around for us to use. There’s not much better than loading it into a camera and shooting a party with some analog goodness. So we’re rounding up a few of our favorite high ISO film emulsions. Dive in with us!
PHOTOGRAPHY
CNET

Take Flight With This Foldable $43 Mini Drone for Beginners

If you're new to drones or want to spark your kids' interest in them, the HT25 mini drone is a great option. It requires no prior knowledge to operate and because it is inexpensive, the crashes and collisions of early learning shouldn't stress you out too much. This drone was developed for kid operators as young as 8 and includes a lot of features that make it easy to use. Amazon is currently offering a 29% discount on the Holyton HT25 Mini Foldable Drone, bringing the cost to a modest $43.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

New iPhone 14 pill-and-hole design leaks answer a big camera question

The iPhone 14 will be the first iPhone series in years to deliver two different designs. However, the iPhone 14/Max will be a lot more similar to the iPhone 14 Pro/Max than the same-year iPhone 8 and iPhone X models. That’s because one big iPhone 14 design element will set them apart, the pill-and-hole notch replacement for the Pro models.
CELL PHONES
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy