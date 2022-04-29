ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Insurance and Financial Services Helped Recover More Than $4.1 Million in Unclaimed Life Insurance and Annuity Benefits in 2021

Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-press@michigan.gov. Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints. (LANSING, MICH) May 2 is National Life Insurance Day, and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) has announced that it assisted more than 1,300 Michigan families investigate, locate, and recover more than $4.1 million in unpaid life insurance...

