ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Investigation at auto sales business leads to arrests in catalytic converter thefts, sheriff says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8wDM_0fORByj000
From left: Richard Huneycutt, Haywood Richardson

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Two men in Stanly County are facing dozens of charges in connection with an investigation into catalytic converter thefts and a local auto sales business, the sheriff’s office said.

[ALSO READ: Two charged in Albemarle deadly shooting, deputies say]

On Tuesday, detectives with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office and Narcotics division finished up an investigation into several catalytic converter thefts in the county.

Sarch warrants were executed at Huneycutt Auto Sales and Wrecker Service, at 907 West Main Street and at 121 Harwood Street, both in Albemarle.

Investigators arrested and charged Richard Stephen Huneycutt and Haywood Richardson following the search.

Richard Huneycutt was charged with 29 counts of felony conspiracy, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance, trafficking opium/heroin and possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule IV controlled substance.

Haywood Richardson was charged with 29 counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts, 29 counts of injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals and 29 counts of felony conspiracy.

Their first court appearance is on Monday.

Man arrested, accused of making false threat at Stanly County university to rob nearby bank

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Related
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albemarle, NC
Stanly County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Stanly County, NC
Albemarle, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WNCT

Pitt County man arrested, held on $12.3 million bond

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man was arrested and is facing several drug-related charges after an investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit. Kendrick Lamar Anderson, 31, of Greenville, was arrested on the following charges: Trafficking Opium or Heroin 14 Grams or More But Less Than 28 Grams (2 Counts) […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Shooting#Catalytic Converters#Criminal Investigations#Heroin#Huneycutt Auto Sales#Wrecker Service#Schedule Iv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

Two more shootings: Athens-Clarke County Police investigate

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating two more shootings: police say a 20 year-old man was shot and wounded on Carriage Court. He was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what are said to have been non-life threatening injuries. Shortly after his arrival to the hospital, a 19 year-old showed up with a gunshot wound. His injuries were also described as non-life threatening. Police say it’s not known if the two shootings were related.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Detective: Teen executed wounded teens who had shot him

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A teenager who authorities said came back to intentionally kill two men he had wounded in a shootout has been charged with murder. Police said 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman was a passenger in a car on a street in Rock Hill Tuesday night when two men fired into the vehicle. Investigators […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WNCT

Teenager dies in car crash in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died in a car crash Sunday morning in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:28 a.m. on Augusta Road. According to troopers, the driver of a 2008 Kia SUV was driving north on Augusta Road and a driver of a 2002 Honda […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
88K+
Followers
98K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy