LOCAL ROUNDUP: HPCA softball downs rival Wesleyan

WALLBURG – High Point Christian won 15-4 in five innings against rival Wesleyan Chrsitian in softball Thursday on Senior Night at Wallburg Baptist Church.

Sarah Carter and Lila Allred each homered and drove in three runs for the Cougars (11-6-1), who led 10-0 through two innings. Maci Burkhart had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, while Noelle Sharpe had a hit and two RBIs.

Lexi Hall had four strikeouts in two hitless innings, followed by Hailey Allred with four strikeouts in three innings.

Chandler Deese had two hits to lead the Trojans (1-14), who scored two in the third and two in the fifth. MacKenzie Smith and Ella Joyce each added a hit.

OAK GROVE, C. DAVIDSON

MIDWAY – Central Davidson edged Oak Grove 1-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Thursday at Oak Grove.

Lexi Weisner had two hits to lead the Grizzlies (12-7-1 overall, 6-4 conference), while Carly White, Shae Grainger and Mary Peyton Hodge each had one.

Oak Grove will be the No. 3 seed in next week’s conference tournament.

TRACK

AT WEST DAVIDSON

TYRO – Thomasville won five events to highlight Thursday’s three-team Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference meet at West Davidson.

West Davidson won the boys team scores with 84 points, followed by North Rowan (53) and Thomasville (42). West also won the girls team total with 90 points, trailed by North Rowan (61) and Thomasville (1).

Winning events for the Bulldogs were: CJ Dickerson (boys 100; boys 200), Taj Gabriel (boys discus), Josh Johnson (boys shot put) and the boys 4x100 relay.

AT SOUTH DAVIDSON

DENTON – East Davidson’s girls finished first while its boys took second during Thursday’s four-team Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference meet at South Davidson.

Salisbury won the boys team scores with 130.5 points, trailed by East (94.5), South Davidson (17) and Lexington (2). East won the girls team total with 120 points, followed by Salisbury (75), Lexington (11) and South Davidson (7).

Winning events for the Golden Eagles were: Lorenzo Vallejos (boys 100 hurdles), Jamya Redmon (girls 100; girls 200), Caleb Machorro (boys 1600), Shaylen McLean (girls 300), Jackson Cook (boys 800), Fatima Cepeda (girls 3200), Lindsay Cook (girls discus), Lyndsay Reid (girls shot put), Hayley Eddinger (girls long jump; girls triple jump), Josiah Allred (boys shot put) and Brogan Hill (boys triple jump; boys high jump), as well as the girls 4x800, girls 4x200, boys 4x100 and girls 4x400 relays.

AT SMITH

GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford’s boys took second to highlight Thursday’s four-team Mid-State 3A meet at Smith.

Eastern Guilford’s boys finished with 95.5, while Southern had 59, Northeast Guilford had 42 and Smith had 31.5. Eastern Guilford’s girls had 94, followed by Northeast with 69.5, Smith with 29 and Southern with 11.5.

Winning events for the Storm were: Jakaii Dixon (boys 400), Nick Blackston (boys 110 hurdles), James Squires (boys shot put; boys discus) and the boys 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

BASEBALL

HP CHRISTIAN, DAVIE CO.

HIGH POINT – High Point Christian won 22-10 in five innings against Davie County in nonconference baseball Thursday at Oak View Baptist.

The Cougars, who led 13-1 through two innings, improved to 19-8 overall.

LEDFORD, N. DAVIDSON

WELCOME – Ledford completed the series sweep of rival North Davidson, winning 9-6 on Thursday in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball at North.

Wilmer Martinez had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Panthers (18-2 overall, 9-1 conference), who scored seven runs over the sixth and seventh innings. Devin Villaman added a double and an RBI, while Bailey Smith had a double and Angel Pichardo had a hit and an RBI.

Bryce England got the win in an inning of relief. Starting pitcher Walker Bethune struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings.

WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE

FRANKLINVILLE – Providence Grove defeated Wheatmore 6-1 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference baseball Thursday at Providence Grove.

Rob Hales had two hits for the Warriors (6-15 overall, 3-9 conference). Mason Rich, Rylan Smith, Travis Hurt and Clay Hill each added a hit. Hales, who struck out six in six innings, and Sean Jennison split time on the mound.

OAK GROVE, C. DAVIDSON

LEXINGTON – Oak Grove fell 4-2 against host Central Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Thursday.

The Grizzlies dipped to 8-8 overall and 5-5 in the conference.

TRINITY, E. RANDOLPH

RAMSEUR – Trinity beat Eastern Randolph 3-0 in PAC 1A/2A baseball Thursday at Eastern Randolph.

The Bulldogs, who were led by Cade Hill on the mound, improved to 14-8 overall and 8-4 in the conference.

LACROSSE

PLAYOFF BRACKETS SET

TRIAD – Three area teams – Bishop McGuinness’ girls and boys, plus Southwest Guilford’s boys – were selected for the NCHSAA lacrosse playoffs.

Bishop’s boys were seeded No. 2 in the 1A/2A/3A West and will have two byes. The girls received the No. 7 seed and a first-round bye. They will host No. 10 Page in the second round.

Southwest’s boys were seeded No. 16 in the 4A West. They will host No. 17 West Forsyth in the first round, which will be played on or before Tuesday.

SW GUILFORD, NW GUILFORD

HIGH POINT – Northwest Guilford beat Southwest Guilford 11-10 in Metro 4A Conference boys lacrosse Thursday at Southwest.

The Cowboys dipped to 12-7 overall and 8-6 in the conference.

In the girls match, Southwest lost 23-1 to move to 4-15 and 0-12.

GIRLS SOCCER

SW GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD

PLEASANT GARDEN – Southwest Guilford shut out Southeast Guilford 4-0 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Southeast.

Peyton Flynn had two goals and one assist to lead the Cowgirls (11-8 overall, 5-5 conference), who led 1-0 at halftime. Lindsey Swift added a goal and two assists, while Kaitlyn Wycoff had a goal and Hailey Peterson had an assist. Laurel Collins got the win in goal.

LEDFORD, E. ROWAN

WALLBURG – Ledford defeated East Rowan 4-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Ledford.

Samantha Flynn had two goals and an assist to lead the Panthers (8-6-1 overall, 3-3 conference), who led 2-0 at halftime. Sarah Ledbetter added a goal and an assist, while Julissa Alvarez had a goal. Maddie Callahan made two saves in goal.

WHEATMORE, GRAY STONE DAY

MISENHEIMER – Wheatmore cruised past Gray Stone Day 11-1 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Gray Stone Day.

Summer Bowman had five goals and three assists while Ellie Garrison had five goals and two assists to lead the Warriors (15-0), who sealed the outcome in one half. Natalie Bowman added a goal and two assists, and Mikalah Walls had two assists. Victoria Lowe made one save in goal.

BOYS GOLF

AT GRANDOVER

GREENSBORO – Wesleyan Christian edged rival High Point Christian 154-156 in boys golf Thursday at Grandover’s East course.

Sean Finan and Cole Rouse each shot an even-par 36 to earn medalist honors and lead the Trojans. Fletcher Allen and Hunt Jardina each added a 41.

Ryan Tuttle carded a 1-over 37 for the Cougars, followed by Cameron Crumpler with a 38, Cam Malboeuf with a 39 and Cam Walker with a 42.

AT GREENSBORO CC-FARM

GREENSBORO – Caldwell topped rival Westchester Country Day 108-122 in boys golf Thursday at Greensboro Country Club’s Farm course.

Jaxson Morgan shot an even-par 35 to lead Westchester and tie for medalist with Caldwell’s Freddy Ortmann. Henry Erikson added a 43 while Jacob Johnson had a 44 in counting three scores in accordance with NCISAA 2A play.

BOYS TENNIS

WESTCHESTER CD, HP CHRISTIAN

HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day rolled past rival High Point Christian 8-1 in PTAC boys tennis Thursday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek courts.

Max Verellen, Clark Clodfelter, Preston Kendrick, Holland Shoaf and Harry Georgiadis won in singles for the Wildcats. Verellen/Clodfelter, Kendrick/Shoaf and Georgiadis/Ben Hunsberger won in doubles.

Sam Kinraw won in singles for the Cougars.

MIDDLE SCHOOL GOLF

AT HPCC-EMERYWOOD

HIGH POINT – Canterbury School defeated Westchester Country Day 177-194 in middle school boys golf Thursday at High Point Country Club’s Emerywood course.

Brooks Covington fired a 47 to lead the Wildcats, followed by Ben Covington with a 48, Coleman Schwartz with a 49 and Joseph Brinson with a 50.