If you are new to baking or simply looking for a sweet-treat that doesn’t require a lot of effort, look no further. These tasty biscuits are so quick to make that you can get them on the table in half an hour. It will go even faster if you have a food processor (see Chef Tips). While you can use flawless, fresh strawberries, making these biscuits is also a great way to use up strawberries that are starting to soften or aren’t pretty enough to be served on their own.

RECIPES ・ 18 DAYS AGO